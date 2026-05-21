Malaysia Now Ranks Seventh Most Trusted Country by Its Population Against Main Institutions

This news report highlights the Edelman Trust Barometer 2026 which has increased the trust level of Malaysia among its citizens towards main institutions to 71 points this year from 66 points last year. However, it also mentions skepticism among people with different views, backgrounds, and media sources. fears of criticism among different view groups are also mentioned alongside.

Malaysia is now ranked as the seventh most trusted country by its population towards main institutions as per the Edelman Trust Barometer 2026 which has increased to 71 points this year from 66 points last year.

This is one of the 28 countries surveyed to determine the level of trust among its citizens. The survey also shows increased skepticism among people with different views, backgrounds, and media sources. Building trust, which Malaysia has successfully achieved, among the top trusted nations in the world is indeed a challenge. It is essential to bridge the gap within the society to ensure social development and national growth.

According to the survey, 65% of Malaysian citizens tend to doubt or be reluctant to trust individuals of different values, social views, or cultural backgrounds. On the other hand, 37% of Malaysian citizens often get their information from sources having different political views at least once a week.

Moreover, 87% of Malaysian citizens believe that individuals differ in their views which makes them inclined to criticize others while 65% of Malaysian citizens have shown to be close-minded where they are against or reluctant to accept people having different views. Moreover, 39% of Malaysian citizens believe that the upcoming generation will have a better life than the current generation.

Around 73% of Malaysian citizens are anxious about the intention of foreign parties to spread fake information in the Malaysian media





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trust Citizens Institutions Skepticism Cultural Background Anticriticism Anxiety Foreign Parties Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Masters 2026: Malaysia's GoH Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin ensures regu final berth, beats IndonesiansMalaysian badminton player, GoH Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin handles his opponents, Muh Putra Erwiansyah-Bagas Maulana, to secure a spot in the men's doubles final at the 2026 Badminton Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur, after defeating them in the semis.

Read more »

Malaysia seventh most trusted nation in the world, says studySINGAPORE: Did you ever pop a piece of candy or chocolate into your mouth in class when your teacher was not looking? Or maybe even chomp on a chicken nugget smuggled from the canteen if you're feeling particularly peckish (and adventurous)?

Read more »

Kiehl’s & Grab Malaysia Celebrate Female Delivery Riders through Suncare Initiative in MalaysiaKiehl's and Grab Malaysia teamed up to support Malaysian female delivery riders through a sun care initiative at Sunway Pyramid. Over 100 women took part in a symbolic convoy ride, with 100 female delivery partners in a symbolic convoy ride to highlight their resilience and raise awareness about the importance of sun protection and well-being while working outdoors.

Read more »

Masuk Mekah tanpa permit: Malaysia tunggu siasatanMalaysia sedang menunggu siasatan berkenaan dakwaan lima rakyat Malaysia yang ditahan memasuki Mekah tanpa permit.

Read more »