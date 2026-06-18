Australian coach Peter Cklamovski steps down as head coach of the Malaysia national football team, citing the desire for fresh challenges. The Football Association of Malaysia also terminates the contracts of several senior staff, indicating a wider restructuring aimed at revitalising the sport in the country.

Petaling Jaya - The unexpected resignation of Peter Cklamovski as head coach of the Malaysia national football team was driven by his desire to pursue new challenges, according to statements released by the football association on June sixteen.

The Australian tactician confirmed his departure in a formal announcement that highlighted his belief that the time had come to step away from the national set-up and seek fresh opportunities in his coaching career. Cklamovski said he was grateful to all parties who had supported him and understood his decision to move on after a period of building a long‑term project with the Tigers.

During his tenure he stressed that every action taken was aimed at honouring the nation and praised the extraordinary dedication shown by players and the coaching staff. He also underlined the immense potential that Malaysian football possesses, pointing to the passion of the supporters, the talent pool of local players and the deep love for the game as essential ingredients that must be nurtured and strengthened for future success.

He expressed hope that the sport would continue to grow with decisions always guided by what is best for the athletes, the sport and the country as a whole. The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) also used the occasion to announce that the contract of Rob Friend, the chief executive officer of the national team, had been terminated by mutual agreement effective June first.

In the same statement FAM disclosed that the contracts of Cklamovski and two senior technical staff members, Matthew Smith and Seiya Imazaki, were ended by mutual consent on June sixteen. In addition the association confirmed that the contracts of the under‑23 head coach Nafuzi Zain and goalkeeping coach Mohd Yazid Mohd Yassin were also concluded by mutual agreement on June fifteen, 2026.

These simultaneous terminations signal a broader restructuring within the national football hierarchy as the governing body seeks to align its leadership with a refreshed strategic direction. FAM officials emphasized that the changes are intended to create a more cohesive framework for talent development, professional management and competitive performance at all levels of Malaysian football.

They added that the association remains committed to supporting the coaching staff and players through the transition period, ensuring that preparation for upcoming regional competitions proceeds without disruption. While the departure of Cklamovski marks the end of a short but eventful chapter, it also opens the door for a new era in which fresh ideas and approaches can be introduced to elevate the national team's standards.

Fans and stakeholders are now awaiting the appointment of a successor who can build on the foundations laid by the outgoing coach while addressing the evolving challenges of modern international football. The situation underscores the dynamic nature of football administration in the region, where strategic shifts are often prompted by the need to adapt to changing performance expectations and the ambition to achieve greater success on the Asian stage





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