Malaysia names and launches its first littoral mission ship in Turkey

The ceremony was held to strengthen Malaysia's maritime defence capabilities and honored the late king's son, Tunku Abdul Jalil. The vessel has a range of nearly 4,000 nautical miles and a maximum speed of over 26 knots.

Malaysia marked a historic milestone with the naming and launching ceremony of its first littoral mission ship (batch 2) in Istanbul, Turkey . The vessel, named 'Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil', honors the late king's son, Tunku Abdul Jalil .

The Tunku-class vessel, based on the Ada-class corvette design by Turkish defence company STM, measures 99.56m in length and has a range of nearly 4,000 nautical miles with a maximum speed of over 26 knots. Defense minister Khaled Nordin, Turkey's deputy national defence minister Musa Heybet, and other dignitaries were present





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Royal Malaysian Navy Maritime Defence Capabilities Littoral Mission Ship Ada-Class Corvette Design Turkey STM (Savunma Teknolojileri Muhendislik) Defense Minister Khaled Nordin Tunku Abdul Jalil Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah Tunku Laxamana Abdul Jalil Turkey's Deputy National Defence Minister Musa

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