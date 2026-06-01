Malaysia Moves to Block Vape Websites Amid Rising Enforcement Under New Smoking Act

The Health Ministry has requested blocking of four vape websites and reported extensive enforcement statistics as concerns grow over psychoactive vape products accessible to minors.

The Malaysia n Ministry of Health has taken decisive steps to curb the online sale and advertising of vape products that violate the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024.

The ministry has formally requested the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to block access to four specific websites engaged in these activities. These four were identified from a list of ten websites flagged by the public via social media complaints. The ministry confirmed that investigations and follow-up actions for the remaining six websites are still ongoing.

It emphasized that it will maintain vigilant monitoring of online advertising, promotion, and the sale of both tobacco and vape products to ensure strict compliance with the law. Under the Act, which came into force recently, Sections 7, 8, 9, and 10 explicitly ban the advertising, promotion, sponsorship, and sale of tobacco and vape products. The ministry provided detailed enforcement statistics as of April 30: a total of 2,595 investigation papers have been opened for various offences under these sections.

Nationwide, enforcement officers have conducted 34,903 operations and inspected 683,704 premises. As a result, 233,831 offenders were fined, and investigation papers were opened in 4,226 other cases. In the judicial arena, 204 cases have been settled in court, while 398 are still undergoing legal proceedings. The total fines collected amount to RM1,189,100.

These measures come amid growing public alarm over the accessibility of dangerously formulated vape products, particularly those with psychoactive substances like the so-called "mushroom-flavoured" vapes. On May 30, NGO Al-Sirath Malaysia highlighted that such products are easily obtainable, even by children as young as ten, based on cases the organization has detected. The NGO urged authorities to intensify enforcement to safeguard younger generations, cautioning that lax oversight has enabled synthetic drugs to proliferate through both physical stores and online platforms.

This warning gained urgency after a recent incident where a teenage girl allegedly under the influence of a mushroom-flavoured vape inflicted severe self-harm by slashing her throat and wrists. The case underscores the potential for these unregulated products to cause acute psychological and physical harm, prompting calls for more robust regulatory and enforcement actions





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Vape Malaysia Enforcement Control Of Smoking Products For Public Health MCMC Al-Sirath Malaysia

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