A tragic car accident occurred in Klang, Malaysia, where a 27-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a vehicle driven against traffic by an allegedly drunk driver. The incident left the victim critically injured, depending on a ventilator, before succumbing to his injuries at a local hospital. The victim's family plans to pursue civil action against the driver and has filed a writ of summons. Authorities have also vowed to re-examine the case and potentially upgrade the charges against the driver. The incident has left the community shaken and has raised questions about the need for stricter traffic laws and increased enforcement.

A 27-year-old Malaysia n motorcyclist died after being hit by a vehicle driven against traffic by a drunk driver in Klang on May 13. The victim was identified as Zulfiqar Zamir Amirul Nizam, a 27-year-old male from a local family.

His father Amirul Nizam Abdul Aziz reported that Zulfiqar had been critically injured in the incident and was fully dependent on a ventilator at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries at 4.28 pm. The victim’s family has warned of a possible link to a separate case of a part-time event planner who pleaded not guilty to a charge of drink-driving and causing serious injury to a p-hailing rider in the same area on May 13.

The accused driver, Low Kean Peng, has a high blood alcohol level of 196mg per 100ml, exceeding the legal limit of 146mg per 100ml. After the victim’s death, Zulfiqar’s father said the family planned to pursue civil action against the driver and had already contacted the investigating officer to inform the police of the new development.

The father expressed the hope that the charge would be reviewed and upgraded due to the severity of the incident and the tragic consequences of the driver’s actions. Meanwhile, Zulfiqar’s mother Hamidah Othman expressed sadness at the loss of her son and his possible link to the same incident involving Low Kean Peng, who had previously been accused of causing a similar accident and causing harm to a stranger.

In this specific case, Zulfiqar had reported being hit by the drunk driver affected by Low Kean Peng at Persiaran Kota in Klang around 1 pm on May 13. Following Zulfiqar`s accident and subsequent death, law enforcement officials have entered Hamidah Othman and the victim`s family reported to the police, urging the authorities to look into any potential connections between the two incidents and to therefore ensure their knowledge and determination move forward with further investigations into their household`s own/family own ongoing investigation of the injury accident





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Malaysia Klang Drunk Driving Fatal Accident Victim's Family Seeks Justice

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