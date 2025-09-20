Malaysia Monitors XFG COVID-19 Variant, Addresses Smoking Incident

The Ministry of Health in Malaysia is closely monitoring the XFG subvariant of COVID-19, emphasizing that while it has a higher transmission rate, it has not shown to cause more severe illness. The ministry is also addressing a recent incident involving smoking near a pregnant woman in Shah Alam and enforcing the law.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health is diligently tracking the evolving landscape of COVID-19 variants, specifically focusing on the emergence and spread of the new XFG subvariant, even as Malaysia operates within the endemic phase. Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has provided assurances that the XFG subvariant of Omicron , based on current observations, does not exhibit significantly increased virulence.

This translates to the absence of any indication that the XFG variant causes more severe symptoms than those associated with other Omicron strains. While the XFG variant has demonstrated a heightened transmission rate, the ministry emphasizes that this increased contagiousness has not correlated with a corresponding escalation in the severity of the illnesses it causes. The existing data offers comfort, with only one fatality directly attributed to the XFG variant having been recorded thus far. This constant monitoring includes continuous updates and evaluations of the subvariants, ensuring that the health authorities have all the necessary information to respond appropriately and efficiently. This is a proactive strategy, involving both genomic sequencing and field analysis to guarantee that Malaysia is prepared to tackle any potential outbreaks. The primary objective is to safeguard the health and well-being of all residents. The dedication shown by the Ministry of Health indicates a commitment to public safety, while also acknowledging the importance of maintaining a stable atmosphere and preventing any unnecessary concern among the population. It is vital that citizens know how to protect themselves from such diseases and where to turn for help if they need it.\Extensive genomic sequencing studies have revealed that the XFG subvariant presents a contagiousness rate of 9.1%. When compared to the GM1 subvariant which presents a contagiousness rate of 17.4% and the XEC subvariant with a rate of 12.7%, the XFG variant is shown to have less transmission rate. This comparative analysis allows the health authorities to better understand the characteristics of each subvariant and to tailor their strategies effectively. All currently circulating subvariants are subject to rigorous surveillance by the Ministry of Health. This vigilant monitoring is designed to enable swift and proactive responses in the event of any outbreaks. The Ministry of Health, in conjunction with the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre, is maintaining a heightened state of alert, demonstrating a serious approach to the present condition. They are mindful of the responsibility to manage the situation effectively and to respond quickly and intelligently to any changes in the virus' behavior. In their approach, the authorities are deliberately aiming to avert public panic, encouraging citizens to seek immediate medical care if they exhibit any symptoms of the illness. The focus is on providing medical assistance where needed, and to convey information in a clear, calming manner. Most reported cases of the XFG subvariant have resulted in common respiratory symptoms, with no unusual or severe signs being observed. No significant outbreaks related to this subvariant have been reported. The Ministry is doing all it can to stay ahead of any problems and safeguard the population, including by maintaining an extensive monitoring system. The purpose of monitoring is to obtain accurate information about the illness and ensure that health resources can be used most effectively.\In a separate incident, Minister Dzulkefly also addressed a recent altercation in Shah Alam related to a smoking incident near a pregnant woman. The police are currently investigating the details of the incident. The incident involved a man who, when confronted about smoking in the vicinity of a pregnant woman, reportedly engaged in a physical altercation with the couple who raised the initial concern. The 49-year-old suspect was apprehended by police last Thursday at Persiaran Kayangan, following his return from Thailand. The Health Ministry wishes to reiterate the importance of adhering to existing laws and regulations, specifically those designed to protect vulnerable groups from the harmful effects of environmental tobacco smoke. The minister stressed the responsibility of smokers to respect these regulations, ensuring that their actions do not negatively affect individuals particularly susceptible to the detrimental effects of smoke. This includes pregnant women, children, and the elderly. The legal repercussions for such actions depend on a wide range of factors, including the level of harm caused and the specific laws that were violated. The Ministry and the police will continue to promote public health messages encouraging compliance with smoking regulations and respect for non-smokers. The goal is to create a healthier and safer environment for all members of the community, including people who are especially at risk





