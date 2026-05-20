Malaysia Masters Opener: Goh Jin Wei Upsets Thai Rival, Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisara and Cheng Su Hui-Tan Zhing Hui Lose

Goh Jin Wei, the world No 55 shuttler, staged an upset by defeating her higher-ranked Thai rival in three games at the Malaysia Masters opener today. The match took place at the Unifi Arena in Bukit Jalil. Jin Wei booked her spot in the last 16 with this victory. She has a record of two victories in five encounters with Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who was the fourth seed in this championship. In mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai easily defeated the US’s Chen Zhi Yi-Francesca Corbett 21-8, 21-16 in 26 minutes to enter the last 16. Soon Huat-Shevon will face Taiwan’s Wu Guan Xun-Lee Chia Hsin next. Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisara and Cheng Su Hui-Tan Zhing Hui were the other Malaysian women’s doubles pair who lost in the opening round. Bao Li Jing-Cao Zi Han defeated Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisara in women’s doubles. Arisa Igarashi-Chiharu Shida defeated Cheng Su Hui-Tan Zhing Hui in mixed doubles.

Goh Jin Wei , the world No 55 shuttler, staged an upset by defeating her higher-ranked Thai rival in three games at the Malaysia Masters opener today.

The match took place at the Unifi Arena in Bukit Jalil. Jin Wei booked her spot in the last 16 with this victory. She has a record of two victories in five encounters with Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who was the fourth seed in this championship. In mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai easily defeated the US’s Chen Zhi Yi-Francesca Corbett 21-8, 21-16 in 26 minutes to enter the last 16.

Soon Huat-Shevon will face Taiwan’s Wu Guan Xun-Lee Chia Hsin next. Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisara and Cheng Su Hui-Tan Zhing Hui were the other Malaysian women’s doubles pair who lost in the opening round. Bao Li Jing-Cao Zi Han defeated Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisara in women’s doubles. Arisa Igarashi-Chiharu Shida defeated Cheng Su Hui-Tan Zhing Hui in mixed doubles





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Malaysia Masters Goh Jin Wei Thai Rival Unifi Arena Bukit Jalil Mixed Doubles Chen Zhi Yi Francesca Corbett Wu Guan Xun Lee Chia Hsin Bao Li Jing Cao Zi Han Arisa Igarashi Chiharu Shida

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