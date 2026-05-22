Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Naked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in MichiganNaked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in Michigan Walmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittishWalmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittish Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Adapting Iconic Moments from Original SeriesNetflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Adapting Iconic Moments from Original Series

Malaysia Masters Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals: Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei Advance, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Fall Short

Sports News

Malaysia Masters Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals: Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei Advance, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Fall Short
Malaysia MastersMixed DoublesChen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei
📆22/5/2026 1:46 AM
📰malaymail
18 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 45% · Publisher: 86%

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, the only Malaysian pair, advanced to the 2026 Malaysia Masters mixed doubles quarterfinals after beating Indonesians Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah. However, professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai lost to world number 37 Wu Guan Xu-Lee Chia Hsin of Taiwan in the quarterfinals.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are the only Malaysian pair to advance to the 2026 Malaysia Masters mixed doubles quarterfinals after they beat Indonesians Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah yesterday.

Chen Tang Jie admitted that home ground advantage and the support of fans greatly helped in today’s win. Meanwhile, professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai failed to reach the quarterfinals when they suffered a shocking loss to world number 37 Wu Guan Xu-Lee Chia Hsin of Taiwan 19-21, 21-7, 19-21 in 52 minutes. — Bernam

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

malaymail /  🏆 1. in MY

Malaysia Masters Mixed Doubles Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah Wu Guan Xu-Lee Chia Hsin Taiwan Home Ground Advantage Support Of Fans World Number 37

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei mara ke pusingan kedua Malaysia MastersTang Jie-Ee Wei mara ke pusingan kedua Malaysia MastersBeregu campuran No. 4 dunia, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei mudah mara ke pusingan kedua selepas membenam wakil Kanada, Jonathan Lai-Crystal Lai.
Read more »

Aaron-Wooi Yik, Sze Fei-Izzuddin go through to Malaysia Masters quartersAaron-Wooi Yik, Sze Fei-Izzuddin go through to Malaysia Masters quartersAlso in the last eight of the men’s doubles are Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King.
Read more »

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei advances to Malaysia Masters' quarter-finals; battles past Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina MarwahChen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei advances to Malaysia Masters' quarter-finals; battles past Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina MarwahChen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia defeated Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah of Indonesia to secure a spot in the Malaysia Masters quarter-finals. The pair fought a tight match, with the victory coming after two deciding sets.
Read more »

Tang Jie-Ee Weo survive scare to reach M'sian Masters quarter-finalsTang Jie-Ee Weo survive scare to reach M'sian Masters quarter-finalsTOKYO: Shares surged in Seoul, Tokyo and other Asian markets on Thursday (May 21), fuelled by hopes of a Middle East peace accord and by negotiations averting a planned strike at Samsung Electronics.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-22 04:46:05