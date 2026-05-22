Malaysia Masters Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals: Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei Advance, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Fall Short

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, the only Malaysian pair, advanced to the 2026 Malaysia Masters mixed doubles quarterfinals after beating Indonesians Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah. However, professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai lost to world number 37 Wu Guan Xu-Lee Chia Hsin of Taiwan in the quarterfinals.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are the only Malaysian pair to advance to the 2026 Malaysia Masters mixed doubles quarterfinals after they beat Indonesians Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah yesterday.

Chen Tang Jie admitted that home ground advantage and the support of fans greatly helped in today’s win. Meanwhile, professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai failed to reach the quarterfinals when they suffered a shocking loss to world number 37 Wu Guan Xu-Lee Chia Hsin of Taiwan 19-21, 21-7, 19-21 in 52 minutes. — Bernam





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Malaysia Masters Mixed Doubles Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah Wu Guan Xu-Lee Chia Hsin Taiwan Home Ground Advantage Support Of Fans World Number 37

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