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Malaysia Masters 2026: Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Forced to Concede as Runner-up

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Malaysia Masters 2026: Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Forced to Concede as Runner-up
Malaysia Masters 2026Goh Sze Fei-Nur IzzuddinDenmark
📆24/5/2026 10:23 AM
📰UMonline
56 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 43% · Publisher: 51%

The 2026 Malaysia Masters tournament saw several exciting matches, including the opening final where Malaysia\u2019 Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin were forced to concede as runner-up after being defeated by Denmark\u2019 team in a straight set match.

In a tough match, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia was forced to concede and finish as the runner-up of the 2026 Malaysia Masters tournament at Unifi Arena in Kuala Lumpur today.

The 9th ranked men\u2019 team in the world faced a tough challenge from Denmark\u2019 3rd ranked men\u2019 team Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard who won in straight sets 16-21, 17-21 after 42 minutes. The draw will remain 3-3, meaning that both teams will meet again. As the runner up, Sze Fei-Izzuddin won the prize money of AS$19,000 (RM75,390) and the silver medal.

On the other hand, the Chinese mixed pair, Chen Fan and Shu Tian-Luo Xu Min won the women\u2019 team tournament after defeating Sayaka Hirota and Ayako Sakuramoto of Japan 21-16, 25-23 after 52 minutes. The Chinese star, Li Shi Feng, won the men\u2019 singles final after beating Thailand\u2019 Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-16, 21-17 in 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand surprised the 4th ranked women\u2019 player from China, Chen Yu Fei, after beating her 21-17, 21-15 in 51 minutes. Finally, the Chinese mixed pair, Gao Jia Xuan and Wei Ya Xin, won the mixed doubles final after beating Thailand\u2019 Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, 21-13, 15-21, 21-11 after 58 minutes

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UMonline /  🏆 27. in MY

Malaysia Masters 2026 Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Denmark Malaysia Badminton

 

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