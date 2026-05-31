Malaysia Mandates Identity Verification for Social Media Advertisers Under New Online Safety Rules

Malaysia will enforce identity verification for all advertisers on major social media platforms starting June 1, 2025, under the Risk Mitigation Code (RMC) of the Online Safety Act 2025, targeting online fraud, digital gambling, and misuse of celebrities' identities. The move also includes age verification for users under 16 and a Child Protection Code.

MELAKA: The Malaysia n government will implement new regulations requiring all advertisers using sponsored advertisements on social media platforms to verify their identities. This measure, part of the Risk Mitigation Code (RMC) under the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA), aims to curb online fraud, digital gambling activities, and the misuse of prominent individuals' identities.

The RMC, along with the Child Protection Code (CPC), will take effect on Monday, June 1. It will apply to social media platform providers classified as licensees, specifically those with more than eight million users in Malaysia. Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching emphasized that many sponsored posts have used images of well-known individuals to promote dubious investments, financial scams, and online gambling.

Previously, it was difficult to take action because the identities of those paying for the advertisements were unknown. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will require every advertiser, whether an individual or a registered entity, to undergo identity verification by the platform before publishing sponsored ads. Social media platform providers are urged to fully cooperate in complying with both the RMC and the CPC to ensure the safety of internet users.

Additionally, an age-verification mechanism will be enforced to prevent individuals under 16 from opening social media accounts; official documents such as identity cards or passports will be required for registration. While some parents are still seeking the best approach to convince their children about these safety measures, the majority fully support the initiative, understanding concerns like cyberbullying, sexual abuse, and child grooming.

The government will provide a reasonable period for platform providers to meet these new responsibilities, but expects a high level of compliance. These steps reflect Malaysia's proactive stance on enhancing online safety, protecting vulnerable groups, and reducing fraudulent activities in the digital space, aligning with global trends towards stricter digital accountability





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