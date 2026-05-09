Malaysia Man Loses More Than MYR 800,000 After His House Was Believed to Be Broken Into, Evidence Points to Breaking and Entering

FINANSTRIPES.COM.MY - A man in Malaysia lost over MYR 800,000 after his house in Taman Melawati, near here, was allegedly broken into. Certain items such as valuables and a watch are believed to have been stolen. The police are investigating and have evidence of breaking and entering at the time of the incident.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia : A man lost over MYR 800,000 when his house in Taman Melawati , near here, was allegedly broken into, on Thursday. Chief Inspector Khairul Anuar Khalid of the City Police Department, Ampang Jaya said the victim found the living room and some rooms in his house in disarray before the further investigation revealed signs of forced entry at the back door.

The suspect entered the house by picking the grill and then the back door. He also broke into several parts of the house.

"Three fingerprints were found at the crime scene for further investigation," he said in a statement on Friday. According to the police, stolen items such as valuables and a watch were likely taken during the incident that incurred a total loss of MYR 800,000 under Section 457 of the Criminal Code. The police asked the public to ensure their home is always locked and to increase the security of their homes to prevent such burglaries





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Malaysia Crime Burglary Breaking And Entering Stolen Items Taman Melawati

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