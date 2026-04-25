Malaysia Maintains Food Security Despite Global Disruptions

Deputy Minister assures stable food supply despite West Asian conflict impacts, highlighting government initiatives and Sabah's agricultural advancements. Also reports on Sabah's growing expo tourism sector.

KOTA KINABALU – Malaysia remains secure in its food supply despite the ongoing global challenges stemming from the conflict in West Asia and the resulting disruptions to international supply chain s.

Datuk Chan Foong Hin, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, affirmed that while temporary localized disruptions are possible, particularly affecting crucial transportation routes, the nation’s overall food availability remains stable and sufficient to meet current demands. This assurance comes amidst growing global concerns about food security, fueled by geopolitical instability and logistical bottlenecks.

The Malaysian government is proactively addressing potential vulnerabilities through a multi-pronged strategy focused on bolstering supply chain resilience, ensuring efficient distribution networks, and implementing effective price controls. A significant investment of RM7 billion has been allocated to fuel subsidies, directly mitigating transportation costs and keeping food prices manageable for consumers.

Furthermore, the government’s Rahmah initiatives continue to provide targeted assistance to vulnerable populations, ensuring access to affordable food essentials. The government’s commitment extends beyond immediate relief measures to encompass long-term strategies for strengthening domestic agricultural production. Recognizing the importance of self-sufficiency, substantial support is being channeled into the agricultural sector to enhance productivity and stabilize output. This includes investments in modern farming techniques, research and development, and assistance programs for farmers.

Specific attention is being given to Sabah, a key agricultural region, where several strategic food projects are underway. These projects aim to increase local food production, reduce reliance on imports, and create economic opportunities for local communities.

In addition to large-scale agricultural initiatives, the government is also promoting urban farming efforts, encouraging individuals and communities to grow their own food, thereby contributing to local food security and fostering a greater sense of self-reliance. Datuk Chan specifically highlighted the sufficiency of the national rice supply, a staple food for Malaysians, reassuring the public that there are no immediate concerns regarding rice availability.

The government is continuously monitoring the situation and prepared to take further action if necessary to safeguard the nation’s food security. Beyond food security, Sabah is also solidifying its position as a prominent destination for business events and tourism. The success of SIFEX 2026, which attracted over 15,000 visitors and expanded to encompass more than 400 booths, underscores the state’s growing capabilities as an expo tourism hub.

This event showcased Sabah’s potential to host large-scale international gatherings, contributing significantly to the local economy and promoting the state’s attractions. Building on this momentum, Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo are planning a significant expansion into East Malaysia with the inaugural Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026, scheduled to be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25th to 26th.

This festival will further enhance Sabah’s profile as a regional hub for the beauty and wellness industry, attracting both domestic and international participants. The combination of proactive food security measures and strategic investments in the business events sector demonstrates Sabah’s commitment to sustainable economic development and a resilient future. The government’s integrated approach aims to ensure both the well-being of its citizens and the continued growth of its economy





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