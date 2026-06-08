Malaysia Lifts Tsunami Advisory After Philippines Earthquake

MetMalaysia terminated the tsunami advisory following a magnitude 7.9 earthquake off Mindanao, confirming no threat to Malaysian coasts after careful monitoring.

Met Malaysia has lifted the tsunami advisory that was in effect following a major earthquake near the southern Philippines . The advisory, initially issued at 8:36 am on June 8, 2026, after the magnitude 7.9 quake, was terminated at noon the same day.

The meteorological department stated that there was no longer a tsunami threat to Malaysia and that this would be their final update unless new developments occurred. [paragraph1]The powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao with its epicenter approximately 97 kilometers south of Koronadal City at a depth of 50 kilometers. Initial international reports varied, with magnitudes estimated between 7.8 and 8.2.

The seismic event triggered tsunami warnings in the Philippines and Indonesia, and the US Tsunami Warning System issued alerts for potentially affected regions. In Malaysia, tremors were felt in parts of Sabah, particularly Tawau and Semporna, prompting authorities to monitor the situation closely and warn of possible tsunami waves impacting coastal areas including Kunak and Lahad Datu between 10:30 am and noon. [paragraph2]With the advisory now cancelled, routine seismic monitoring in the region will continue.

The swift issuance and subsequent termination of the advisory reflect standard procedures for assessing tsunami risks after significant undersea earthquakes. Malaysian authorities emphasized that the public should remain calm but vigilant, as the region lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire where seismic activity is common. The incident serves as a reminder of the interconnected nature of geological hazards across Southeast Asia and the importance of coordinated early warning systems. [paragraph3





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Tsunami Earthquake Malaysia Philippines Metmalaysia Advisory Sabah Mindanao Seismic

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