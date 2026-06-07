Malaysia Launches RM205 Million Sinar Programme to Support MSMEs Amid Global Supply Crisis

The Malaysian government has introduced the Sinar programme, allocating RM205 million in financial assistance to help micro, small, and medium enterprises navigate operational and market challenges caused by the global supply chain disruption. The initiative includes low-interest financing and capacity-building grants to sustain business resilience and employment.

The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives has launched the Industry and People's Business Support Programme (Sinar) to assist micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in addressing challenges arising from the global supply crisis triggered by conflicts in the Middle East.

The programme offers financial aid totaling RM205 million through four new initiatives aimed at helping businesses across the country expand. The minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong, stated that the government recognizes many entrepreneurs are facing rising operational costs and market uncertainty due to global geopolitical and geoeconomic developments. In an uncertain global economic environment, the government will not leave MSMEs to face these challenges alone.

Through Sinar, the aim is to ensure entrepreneurs have access to necessary financing and support to survive, grow, and create jobs. The programme, administered by SME Corp. Malaysia, includes five new initiatives covering financial assistance. Applications open today, providing additional financing and capacity development programmes to help MSMEs maintain cash flow, continue operations, and strengthen business resilience amidst a challenging economy.

Three financing programmes with funds of up to RM5 million are offered at interest or profit rates between 3% and 5% per annum, implemented through strategic partnerships with Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF), microLEAP PLT, and Funding Societies. Additionally, the Inclusive Business Scaling Programme, a capacity development initiative, offers grants of up to 90% to integrate inclusive communities into supply chains and enhance microenterprise skills for higher-level business transformation.

MSMEs applying only need to obtain official MSME status certification, for which a 50% discount on the application fee is being offered from this month until 31 August





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Sinar Programme MSME Support Malaysia Entrepreneurial Policy Global Supply Crisis SME Financing Inclusive Business Scaling

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Malaysia Launches RM205 Million Sinar Programme to Support MSMEs Amid Global CrisisThe Malaysian government introduces the Sinar programme, a RM205 million initiative to provide financial and non-financial aid to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) facing challenges from global supply disruptions and Middle East conflicts. The programme offers financing up to RM5 million and grants up to 90% for inclusive supply chains.

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