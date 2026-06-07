Malaysia Launches RM205 Million Sinar Programme to Support MSMEs Amid Global Crisis

The Malaysian government introduces the Sinar programme, a RM205 million initiative to provide financial and non-financial aid to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) facing challenges from global supply disruptions and Middle East conflicts. The programme offers financing up to RM5 million and grants up to 90% for inclusive supply chains.

The Malaysia n government has introduced a comprehensive RM205 million initiative, known as the People's Industry and Business Support Programme (Programme Sokongan Industri dan Perniagaan Rakyat, or Sinar), to assist micro, small, and medium enterprises ( MSME s) grappling with the economic fallout from global supply chain disruptions caused by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong announced the programme on Sunday, June 7, during the closing ceremony of the Hebatkan Perniagaan Malaysia (HPM) 2026 carnival at a shopping mall in Johor Baru. The initiative, coordinated by the ministry through SME Corp Malaysia, aims to provide both financial and non-financial support to businesses facing rising operating costs and market uncertainties.

The Sinar programme offers three financing schemes in collaboration with Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad, microLEAP PLT, and Funding Societies, providing funding of up to RM5 million per business. The annual profit or interest rates for these schemes range from 3% to 5%, making them highly accessible.

In addition to loans, the Inclusive Business Scaling Programme provides grants covering up to 90% of costs for SMEs that integrate marginalized communities into their supply chains. This component also helps micro enterprises enhance their skills and capabilities to drive business transformation and growth. To streamline access, MSMEs applying for financing only need to present MSME Status certification, which verifies that the business meets the national definition of an MSME.

A 50% discount on the MSME Status application fee is available from June 1 to August 31 this year. Minister Sim emphasized that the government cannot leave MSMEs to face these challenges alone, especially in the current uncertain global economic environment. Through Sinar, the government aims to ensure entrepreneurs have the necessary financing and support to survive, grow, and create job opportunities.

The programme is open for applications starting this month, and entrepreneurs are encouraged to take advantage of the financial assistance and capacity-building opportunities. The launch of Sinar underscores the government's commitment to bolstering the resilience of MSMEs, which are vital to Malaysia's economy, contributing significantly to employment and GDP. By addressing immediate financial pressures and fostering long-term growth, the programme seeks to mitigate the adverse effects of global disruptions and promote sustainable development





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