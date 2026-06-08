Malaysia Launches 'No Single-Use Plastic' Campaign at 56 Marine Parks to Combat Microplastic Threat

The Department of Fisheries Malaysia has initiated a nationwide campaign against single-use plastics at 56 island marine parks, aiming to protect marine ecosystems from pollution and microplastics. The initiative, announced on World Oceans Day 2026, encourages tourists and operators to adopt reusable alternatives. It also includes coral restoration and microplastic research efforts.

The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) has launched a comprehensive 'No Single-Use Plastic' campaign across 56 island marine parks nationwide, marking a significant step in protecting marine ecosystems from pollution and the escalating threat of microplastics.

The campaign, unveiled in conjunction with World Oceans Day 2026, calls on tourists, resort operators, and tourism stakeholders to drastically reduce their reliance on plastic bags when visiting marine park islands. Fisheries director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain emphasized that visitors are strongly encouraged to bring reusable containers or eco-friendly alternatives to help mitigate the risk of marine contamination.

'We do not encourage tourists to bring plastic bags to the islands, because these plastics will eventually be discarded, polluting the ecosystem and potentially breaking down into harmful microplastics,' he said. 'This threatens not just marine life, coral reefs and seagrass but also human health. ' Adnan made these remarks after the World Oceans Day 2026 celebration at Pulau Redang Marine Park in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, on June 8, 2026.

He clarified that for now, the approach focuses primarily on awareness campaigns rather than immediate enforcement or fines.

'We are still studying the matter. If this campaign proves insufficient, appropriate regulations could be drawn up in the future,' he added. Single-use plastics pose a serious threat to the marine ecosystem, as they can be ingested by marine life such as turtles and break down into microplastics that enter the food chain, potentially affecting human health.

In 2025, Malaysia's Marine Parks recorded 548,598 visitors, with Terengganu-home to Pulau Redang, Pulau Perhentian, and Pulau Kapas-accounting for 64 percent of that total. To further commemorate World Oceans Day 2026, DOF and its strategic partners, including the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), Aquaria KLCC, and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), launched three programmes: a coral restoration initiative involving the planting of 600 coral nubbins, the release of wildlife on Pulau Redang, and the plastic-free campaign.

Adnan stressed that coral restoration is vital for rebuilding reef populations devastated by die-offs and bleaching.

'If we don't act now, I believe our marine parks will gradually lose their coral reefs and with them, a lifeline for the entire marine ecosystem,' he cautioned. On a related front, research on microplastics in Malaysia's commercial fish is still in its early stages, with much more data needed. Scientific studies by the Fisheries Research Institute have confirmed the presence of microplastics in the marine ecosystem, including in commercial fish species, signaling rising ocean pollution.

DOF has applied for funding under the 13th Malaysia Plan to expand research, in collaboration with local universities, to better assess microplastic risks in the country's marine environment. Also present at the event were Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, Terengganu Fisheries director Pang Nyukang, Aquawalk Group Bhd chief executive officer Daryl Foong, and INOS UMT director Prof Dr Zainudin Bachok. The campaign underscores Malaysia's commitment to preserving its marine biodiversity for future generations, balancing tourism with ecological responsibility





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