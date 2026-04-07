Malaysia Launches Largest Humanitarian Mission to Gaza, Led by Special Envoy

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari appointed as special envoy to oversee a massive aid mission to Gaza, involving 30 containers and 374 tonnes of supplies. The mission aims to assist 100,000 Palestinians, with the envoy facilitating negotiations and representing Malaysia's position.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has appointed Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as his special envoy to lead Malaysia ’s largest humanitarian mission to Gaza . This significant undertaking involves the dispatch of 30 containers carrying a substantial 374 tonnes of essential supplies, with the aim of reaching 100,000 Palestinians .

Anwar emphasized the necessity of a government representative given the scale of the mission, which necessitates negotiations with the Egyptian government and its military. Initially considering not sending a representative, the complexity of facilitating the aid delivery, particularly concerning interactions with international entities, underscored the importance of appointing someone with governmental authority to expedite the process.\Amirudin's role is multifaceted, commencing with his departure from Kuala Lumpur to oversee the critical stages of the mission. His itinerary includes strategic stops in Cairo, where he will be directly involved in facilitating negotiations with the Egyptian authorities to ensure the safe release and timely delivery of the aid-laden containers. This demands a combination of diplomatic finesse and governmental leverage. Furthermore, Amirudin will travel to the Rafah border crossing, where he will articulate Malaysia’s official stance on the ongoing siege of Gaza. The journey continues to Barcelona, the point of departure for the Sumud Nusantara delegation by sea. The aid itself, sourced from a broad spectrum of contributors including the public, corporations, and both state and federal governments, will be transported via two primary channels: an overland route in the immediate future and a sea convoy originating from Barcelona, contributing to the broader initiative to alleviate the blockade.\The mission is not just a logistical effort but also a global collaboration. Nearly 3,000 volunteers, representing approximately 100 countries, are participating in the flotilla. Malaysia, which previously sent 34 participants, is expected to confirm the final number of its representatives upon the delegation's departure from Barcelona. The Federal Government is concurrently working on government-to-government arrangements with European countries, which have offered to establish corridors for the mission's transit. Amirudin has urged all Malaysians to offer prayers in support of the mission's success and the liberation of Gaza and Palestine, expressing hopes for a future where they can be visited freely. The historical context of the aid mission adds further weight to the current effort. The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 1.0, which preceded the current mission, had a difficult experience, including the interception of its vessel in the Mediterranean Sea by Israeli forces on October 2, 2025. This incident led to the detention of 23 Malaysian activists and their subsequent deportation, which involved extensive diplomatic intervention. Despite the challenges and potential risks, the GSF 2.0 carries forward with the determination to provide aid to the people of Gaza, reinforcing the commitment to humanitarian assistance and international solidarity





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Gaza Humanitarian Aid Malaysia Amirudin Shari Anwar Ibrahim Palestinians Aid Mission Global Sumud Flotilla Blockade Egypt

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