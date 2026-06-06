Malaysia Launches Integrated TVET Talent Placement Platform to Boost Industry-Education Link

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi launched the GITC TVET Placement Centre, a national platform connecting skilled talent with industry for training and jobs, underscoring TVET's role in economic competitiveness and addressing structural challenges in vocational education.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has launched the GITC TVET Placement Centre ( GTPC ), Malaysia's first integrated national talent placement platform, designed to bridge the gap between industry and skilled talent.

The launch coincided with National TVET Day 2026 and reflects the government's commitment to positioning Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a primary pathway to quality employment, higher income, social mobility, and national economic competitiveness. The platform will serve as a structured ecosystem connecting students, graduates, institutions, and industry to facilitate industrial training, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the National TVET Council, emphasized that TVET is no longer a secondary option but the main route to achieving these national goals. However, he noted persistent challenges such as mismatches between training programmes and industry technologies, low wage perceptions that stigmatize TVET careers, and gaps in instructor quality and training facilities affecting graduate readiness.

He called on industry players to become co-investors in talent development by providing training opportunities, facilities, mentorship, and employment pathways, stating that investment in TVET is an investment in productivity and national future. The GTPC allows industry to register talent needs and offer placements, while students and graduates can build profiles, showcase competencies, and secure opportunities. Institutions can monitor progress and strengthen industry collaboration. The initiative promotes skills-based hiring focused on competencies and lifelong learning rather than academic qualifications alone.

Ahmad Zahid also highlighted the Government-Industry TVET Coordination Body (GITC) as a strategic bridge and urged it to become a catalyst for systemic change, especially in high-growth sectors like aerospace, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, renewable energy, cybersecurity, and robotics





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TVET GTPC Talent Placement Industry Collaboration Skills-Based Hiring

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