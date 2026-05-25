Malaysia launches cleanliness programs for pilgrims' accommodations and holy area

A Malaysian government ministry has launched a program focusing on the cleanliness of pilgrims’ accommodations in Mecca and a program to cleanse the holy area in Mecca in an effort to strengthen the culture of cleanliness among pilgrims and officials. The ministry has stated that the two programs reflect its commitment to ensuring the well-being and comfort of pilgrims throughout the Haj season. The initiatives also align with the Saudi vision of improving the cleanliness and environmental management standards in Mecca. The program aims to provide a clean environment, reduce the risk of disease spread, and promote Islamic values. The initiative is expected to contribute to the overall comfort and experience of the pilgrims during the Haj pilgrimage.

The Ministry of the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) has launched a cleanliness program for pilgrims' accommodations in Mecca and a cleanup program for the holy area to strengthen the culture of cleanliness among pilgrims and officials, Malaysia.

Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr. Zulkifli Hasan stated that the program, which began in 2017, has been recognized by the Saudi government as a joint initiative by Malaysian pilgrims to improve the maintenance standard of operations in Mecca every year. According to him, the implementation of the program reflects Continual Government commitment to ensure the aspects of morality, comfort and well-being of pilgrims are always taken into account, particularly involving cleaning, health and environmental comfort throughout the Haj season.

Program ini akan menanam nilai tanggungjawab bersama bahawa kebersihan adalah sebahagian daripada ibadah dan akhlak seorang Muslim. Ibadah Haji tidak sekadar perjalanan menuju Kaabah, tetapi perjalanan mendidik hati menjadi lebih beradab terhadap manusia dan juga persekitaran. Beliau berkata, persekitaran penginapan dan kawasan ibadah yang bersih serta teratur.

Based on these, the two programs are expected to not only provide comfort for the pilgrims but also contribute to the prevention of the spread of contagious diseases and the cleanliness of the environment, particularly in densely populated areas like the holy area. This initiative also aligns with the Vision 2030 of the Saudi government which emphasizes the improvement of the cleanliness and environmental management standards in Mecca.

The Minister stated that in the Program Kebersihan Mekah, efforts were focused on the cleanliness of accommodations, public areas, mosques, waste management and food disposal, as well as the discipline in the use of communal facilities such as water and elevators. While the Program Kebersihan Masyair puts emphasis on systematic waste management, cleanliness of shelters and pathways, reduction of food waste and the use of water conservatively, the Minister said that these areas require high levels of cleanliness due to the large number of pilgrims and hot weather during the peak of the Haj pilgrimage.

The Minister stated that maintaining cleanliness is not just about meeting the requirements of health and operational management but also reflects Islamic values and respect for the host. He explained that these two programs aim to be a collective movement to popularize cleanliness as the identity of Malaysian pilgrims. We hope these two programs can start popularizing cleanliness. We often, start with a single hand that picks up trash because of love for God and respect for guests





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FOCUS CLEANLINESS MEKAH Masyair VISION2030 MALAYSIA PILGRIMS Halk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Haj pilgrim numbers surpass 2025 arrivals despite Middle East warPETALING JAYA: Traffic on major roads is building up as travellers get a head start on the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations and school holidays next week.

Read more »

Sze Fei-Izzuddin Menang Malaysia MastersPasangan Malaysia memenangi Malaysia Masters dengan mengalahkan Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik dalam aksi separuh akhir, kejuaraan kelima kemenangan Malaysia

Read more »

Haj Pilgrimage to Take Place Despite Ongoing ConflictA US national has defied US travel warnings and plans to attend this year's Haj in Saudi Arabia, citing the nation's perceived safety as a refuge from the Middle East war.

Read more »

While other kids spent their ‘duit raya’, these 12 Perak siblings quietly saved for Haj togetherMECCA, May 25 — While many children use their duit raya for personal spending or savings, 12 siblings from Perak were raised with a different tradition — depositing their...

Read more »