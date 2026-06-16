Malaysia Launches Anti-Bullying Tribunal to Strengthen Legal Protection for Children

The government has launched the Anti-Bullying Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body to provide a faster, more accessible and child-friendly avenue for victims of bullying to seek justice.

The government launched the Anti-Bullying Tribunal , a quasi-judicial body to provide a faster, more accessible and child-friendly avenue for victims of bullying to seek justice, says Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said .

The tribunal, established under the Anti-Bullying Act 2026 and supported by the Anti-Bullying (Tribunal for Anti-Bullying) Regulations 2026, will serve as a second channel for victims whose complaints were not adequately addressed by educational institutions or who fall outside the school system. Speaking at the launch of the tribunal on Tuesday, Azalina said the body would strengthen legal protection for more than nine million children in Malaysia while ensuring bullying complaints are handled in a more responsive manner.

The tribunal functions as a quasi-judicial body with civil jurisdiction to deal with bullying-related disputes in a more responsive way. Its headquarters will operate from the Asian International Arbitration Centre, although proceedings may be conducted nationwide, including at schools, Legal Aid Department offices and through online hearings to improve accessibility for victims and their families.

Azalina said the tribunal would be led by president Nurul Husna Awang and deputy president Dr Gan Chee Keong, supported by 56 tribunal members comprising experts in child welfare, mental health, law and related fields. She stressed that schools and educational institutions would remain the first line of defence in tackling bullying cases. Prompt, transparent and firm action at the initial stage is crucial to ensure every complaint is handled appropriately.

In addition to compensation or formal apologies, the tribunal may direct perpetrators to undergo rehabilitation programmes aimed at breaking the cycle of bullying and preventing repeat offences. Combating bullying requires the involvement of the whole community. We must move away from the culture of silence and the belief that bullying is a normal part of growing up.

As an initial phase, the Anti-Bullying Act 2026 will focus on individuals aged 18 and below, with the government set to evaluate its effectiveness before considering any future expansion of its scope. Malaysia's semiconductor push gains traction with AT&S expansion in Kulim, says Anwar. The expansion of AT&S in Kulim is a significant development for Malaysia's semiconductor industry, which is expected to bring in more investments and create new job opportunities.

The government is committed to supporting the growth of the semiconductor industry, which is a key driver of the country's economic development. The expansion of AT&S in Kulim is a testament to the government's efforts to create a conducive business environment and attract foreign investments. The semiconductor industry is a critical sector for Malaysia's economic growth, and the government is committed to supporting its development.

The expansion of AT&S in Kulim is a significant milestone for the industry, and it is expected to bring in more investments and create new job opportunities. The government is committed to supporting the growth of the semiconductor industry, which is a key driver of the country's economic development. The expansion of AT&S in Kulim is a testament to the government's efforts to create a conducive business environment and attract foreign investments.

The semiconductor industry is a critical sector for Malaysia's economic growth, and the government is committed to supporting its development. The expansion of AT&S in Kulim is a significant milestone for the industry, and it is expected to bring in more investments and create new job opportunities





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Anti-Bullying Tribunal Malaysia Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said Asian International Arbitration Centre AT&S Expansion In Kulim

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