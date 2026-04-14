Malaysia Invests in Sepak Takraw: National Academy Launch Signals Commitment to Sport's Growth

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim celebrates the launch of the National Sepak Takraw Academy, recognizing former minister Hannah Yeoh's contributions and approving additional funding. The academy aims to elevate the traditional Malay sport through comprehensive facilities and athlete development programs.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lauded former youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh for her significant contributions in elevating sepak takraw , a traditional Malay sport, to a higher level of prestige. Speaking at the inauguration of the National Sepak Takraw Academy in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, Anwar emphasized that Yeoh's initiatives reflected a maturing society. The academy, a landmark project developed during Yeoh's tenure from 2022 to 2025, represents a dedicated facility aimed at nurturing the sport's growth and fostering international participation.

This initiative underscores a commitment to broadening the appeal of a sport deeply rooted in Southeast Asian culture, particularly in countries like Thailand and Indonesia, where sepak takraw enjoys a substantial following. The academy, which received a RM6 million investment, boasts comprehensive facilities including tournament-standard courts, training amenities, seminar rooms designed for tactical and academic sessions, a sports café, and even a football pitch. These provisions are geared toward supporting athletes, providing advanced training, and developing strategic insights into the sport, all in an effort to enhance performance and international recognition.

The academy's launch marks a pivotal moment in the development of sepak takraw, signaling a shift toward formalized training and strategic expansion. The establishment of this dedicated facility demonstrates the commitment to nurturing talent and providing the necessary resources for athletes to excel. Furthermore, the inclusion of seminar rooms and academic sessions suggests a focus on integrating tactical understanding and strategic planning, areas crucial for gaining a competitive edge in international competitions. The recognition of Yeoh's contributions by the International Sepak Takraw Federation, which awarded her a performance excellence award in January, validates the effectiveness of her efforts.

The academy's design includes facilities conducive to hosting small-scale competitions and offering diverse training programs, further enhancing its capacity to cultivate talent and prepare athletes for various levels of play. Anwar's endorsement of the project, including the provision of additional funding, reflects the government's continued support for initiatives that foster sports development and contribute to the growth of national sporting culture.

During the event, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced additional funding for the academy, adding RM2 million to the RM1 million previously allocated by Youth and Sports Minister Taufiq Johari. The extra funds will focus on athlete support and development programs, amplifying the commitment to nurturing talent and empowering athletes to reach their full potential. This financial commitment reflects a strategic investment in the long-term success of sepak takraw, providing resources for coaching, training, and competition. This further development in the sport will not only help the Malaysian team compete better but will also provide economic growth from tourism.

Separately, the Global Royalty vs Rosmah civil suit continues, with the lead investigator recounting the discovery of numerous bags of jewellery and cash during their investigation. This revelation highlights the complexities of the legal proceedings and underscores the need for thorough examination of the financial transactions at hand. The ongoing legal battle will continue to reveal important details and will require careful scrutiny from all interested parties. The case is expected to have further developments as investigations continue.





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