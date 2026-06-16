Malaysia Introduces Risk-Based Car Insurance Pricing with Cermat Madani

Cermat Madani uses RAPC, a data-driven model integrating JPJ records to price car insurance based on individual driver risk, rewarding safe drivers with lower premiums and increasing costs for high-risk motorists.

Cermat Madani is a new initiative by the Malaysia n government and insurance industry aimed at revolutionizing car insurance pricing through a mechanism known as RAPC , or Risk Adjusted Premium Computation.

This data-driven model calculates premiums based on an individual driver's risk profile rather than traditional broad factors like vehicle age, type, location, and No Claim Discount band. RAPC leverages data from the Road Transport Department (JPJ), integrating information such as driving license records, vehicle registration details, traffic summons history, accident records, past insurance claims, and vehicle type and usage. These inputs are combined across three entities: JPJ, Insurance Services Malaysia (ISM, the industry's central data hub), and individual insurers.

This collaboration creates a comprehensive and accurate risk profile for each motorist, enabling fairer premium adjustments. At launch, the system will primarily utilize JPJ records integrated with police data, while summons issued by local authorities will not yet be included. Importantly, premiums can move in both directions: low-risk drivers with clean records and minimal claims will see reduced costs, while high-risk drivers with outstanding summonses, poor accident history, or frequent claims will pay more.

This shift to genuine risk-based pricing is expected to spark debate because it does not guarantee discounts for everyone; instead, it ensures that each driver pays according to their actual record. Looking ahead, motorists may eventually be assessed using telematics, where real-time driving behavior directly influences premiums. This would further refine risk assessment, potentially rewarding safe driving habits even more.

The implementation of Cermat Madani represents a significant step toward personalized insurance, aligning costs more closely with individual behavior and potentially encouraging safer driving practices across Malaysia. However, it also raises questions about data privacy, the accuracy of integrated systems, and the impact on high-risk drivers who may face substantially higher costs. The initiative is part of a broader trend in the insurance industry worldwide, moving from aggregated risk pools to individualized pricing.

In Malaysia, this could lead to a more competitive market where insurers compete on their ability to assess risk accurately rather than on blanket pricing. The success of Cermat Madani will depend on the seamless integration of data from various sources, public acceptance, and the ability to handle appeals or disputes over risk assessments. As the system rolls out, it will be crucial to monitor its effects on insurance affordability and road safety.

The government and industry stakeholders will need to engage with the public to explain the benefits and address concerns. Ultimately, Cermat Madani has the potential to transform the car insurance landscape in Malaysia, making it fairer and more transparent for conscientious drivers while holding those with risky behaviors accountable. The key will be balancing innovation with consumer protection to ensure that the system is not only efficient but also equitable





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Car Insurance Risk-Based Pricing RAPC Malaysia Cermat Madani

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