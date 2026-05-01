Malaysia Introduces Post-Maternity Leave Allowance to Support Working Women

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announces a new financial aid program under the Employment Insurance System Act 2017, offering women employees an additional 30 days of leave with 80% wage compensation after childbirth. The initiative aims to reduce early career exits among women and promote gender equality in the workforce.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will introduce a post- maternity leave allowance under the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 to support women employees after childbirth, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

Speaking at the national Labour Day celebration on Friday, May 1, Anwar highlighted a concerning trend in female labor force participation, noting a sharp decline from 78.9% in the 25-29 age group to 68.6% in the 35-39 age group. This drop suggests many women leave their careers prematurely, often due to family responsibilities. The new allowance aims to address this issue by providing financial assistance for an additional 30 days of leave following the standard 98-day maternity leave.

The benefit will be calculated at 80% of the insured employee's assumed monthly wage and paid as a one-time lump sum. Anwar emphasized that this initiative is expected to benefit over 132,000 women workers across the country, helping them balance work and family life more effectively. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of continuous learning and skill development for workers, urging employers to invest in training programs to enhance productivity and adaptability in the workforce.

Additionally, he addressed concerns raised by the Warisan party regarding the rejection of a motion to establish a binding framework for Sabah's federal revenue dues, signaling ongoing discussions on regional fiscal equity. This comprehensive approach reflects the government's commitment to fostering gender equality, workforce development, and regional fairness in Malaysia's economic landscape





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Maternity Leave Gender Equality Employment Insurance Labour Force Workforce Development

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