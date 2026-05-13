Malaysia Introduces Global Supply Crisis Dashboard Amid Mixed Food Price Trends

Malaysia's Ministry of Economy reports stable food prices overall but notes rising costs for essential items like vegetables and seafood. The government responds with a new transparency dashboard to monitor global supply chain issues, aiming to address economic pressures and maintain public awareness.

The Ministry of Economy has unveiled recent trends in Malaysia's food market, highlighting a mixed picture of price stability and rising costs for specific essential items.

Despite overall food prices remaining relatively steady, consumers are beginning to experience higher expenses, particularly for vegetables and seafood. During a briefing on economic supply challenges, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir disclosed that food prices fluctuated between 4 May and 6 May, with some items decreasing by up to 2%, while others saw sharp increases as high as 6.7% compared to the previous week. Beef prices slightly declined by 1.4%, dropping from RM36.40 to RM35.88 per kilogramme.

Conversely, the price of chillies surged by 3.9% to RM17.42 per kilogramme, and white prawns increased by 1.2% to RM32.11 per kilogramme. Vegetables like sawi saw a 4% rise to RM7.23 per kilogramme, while fresh coconut milk experienced the most significant jump at 6.7%, reaching RM16.88 per kilogramme. Although statistical data suggests food price movements are largely under control, the prime minister and the Ministry of Economy express concern about the financial strain faced by rural populations.

In response to these economic pressures, the Ministry of Economy and the Department of Statistics Malaysia are set to launch the Global Supply Crisis Monitoring Dashboard on 15 May. This innovative platform, designed to enhance transparency, will serve as a central resource for citizens to monitor real-time developments in global supply chains. The public portal will provide comprehensive insights across 10 key submenus, covering price fluctuations, supply levels, inflation, essential item pricing, GDP growth, merchandise trade, and currency valuations.

Additionally, a specialized government edition will assist policymakers in identifying emerging risks using near-real-time data, enabling structured mitigation strategies and rapid responses to supply chain challenges. Minister Akmal Nasrullah emphasized that this initiative marks a significant evolution in national crisis management, leveraging data-driven insights to preempt economic pressures and maintain clear communication with the public during times of global uncertainty





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