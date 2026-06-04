Malaysia Introduces 10-Year Passport with Increased Fees

The Malaysian government has introduced a new 10-year passport with increased fees, ending decades of having to renew passports every five years. The new passport is expected to be a major improvement over the current five-year passport, and it is likely to be a popular choice among Malaysians who want to travel abroad without the hassle of renewing their passports every five years.

Malaysia ns may soon be able to apply for a passport with a longer 10-year validity period , ending decades of having to renew their passport every five years.

The amendment order came into operation on 3 June 2026 and introduces new fees for Malaysia Passports with a validity period of 10 years. The gazette does not list a standard 10-year passport fee category for children aged 12 and below, students aged 21 and below studying abroad, or Hajj pilgrims. Based on the gazette, the 10-year passport fee is effectively 75% higher than the current five-year passport fee for most adult Malaysians, but it provides double the validity period.

The gazette also introduces replacement fees for 10-year passports that are lost or damaged. As usual, the fee increases for subsequent loss or damage replacements. At the time of writing, the Immigration Department has yet to publish additional information on the rollout of the new 10-year passport or how Malaysians can apply for one.

The department was initially supposed to rollout its enhanced passport with additional security features on 1st June 2026, but it appears that the new validity period is being introduced separately. The move is seen as a positive step by many Malaysians, who have long complained about the need to renew their passports every five years.

However, some have expressed concerns about the increased cost of the new 10-year passport, which is set to be 75% higher than the current fee for most adult Malaysians. Despite these concerns, the Immigration Department's decision to introduce a 10-year passport is likely to be welcomed by many Malaysians, who will no longer have to worry about renewing their passports every five years.

The rollout of the new passport is expected to be a gradual process, with the Immigration Department likely to provide more information on how Malaysians can apply for the new 10-year passport in the coming weeks. In the meantime, those who are eligible for a 10-year passport can expect to pay a higher fee than they would for a five-year passport, but they will also benefit from the longer validity period.

The Immigration Department's decision to introduce a 10-year passport is a positive step towards making it easier for Malaysians to travel abroad, and it is likely to be welcomed by many who have long complained about the need to renew their passports every five years. The new 10-year passport is expected to be a major improvement over the current five-year passport, and it is likely to be a popular choice among Malaysians who want to travel abroad without the hassle of renewing their passports every five years.

The rollout of the new passport is expected to be a gradual process, with the Immigration Department likely to provide more information on how Malaysians can apply for the new 10-year passport in the coming weeks. In the meantime, those who are eligible for a 10-year passport can expect to pay a higher fee than they would for a five-year passport, but they will also benefit from the longer validity period.

The Immigration Department's decision to introduce a 10-year passport is a positive step towards making it easier for Malaysians to travel abroad, and it is likely to be welcomed by many who have long complained about the need to renew their passports every five years. The new 10-year passport is expected to be a major improvement over the current five-year passport, and it is likely to be a popular choice among Malaysians who want to travel abroad without the hassle of renewing their passports every five years.

The rollout of the new passport is expected to be a gradual process, with the Immigration Department likely to provide more information on how Malaysians can apply for the new 10-year passport in the coming weeks. In the meantime, those who are eligible for a 10-year passport can expect to pay a higher fee than they would for a five-year passport, but they will also benefit from the longer validity period





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Malaysia Passport 10-Year Validity Period Increased Fees Immigration Department

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