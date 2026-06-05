Malaysia Introduces 10-Year Passport Validity at RM350, Effective Soon

Malaysia has gazetted a 10-year passport for citizens aged 18+ priced at RM350, offering savings over the previous 5-year passport. Seniors pay RM175, while disabled and immigration staff get free passports. Implementation date pending.

The Malaysia n government has officially gazetted a new passport validity period of 10 years for citizens aged 18 and above, priced at RM350. This change was announced via the Passport and Visa (Amendment) Order 2026, published on June 3, 2026.

Previously, Malaysian passports were valid for five years and cost RM200. The new pricing structure allows citizens to save RM50 compared to renewing twice within a decade. For senior citizens aged 60 and above, the fee for a new 10-year passport is RM175, up from RM100 for five years.

However, persons with disabilities (OKU) registered under the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008, aged 18 and above, continue to receive passports for free, as do immigration officers and staff. The 10-year validity does not apply to all categories; minors and other groups will retain the five-year validity period. The implementation date has not yet been set, as stated by Immigration Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban.

He confirmed that the department is ready to roll out the changes once the government announces the start date. Until then, the Immigration Department will continue issuing five-year passports. After implementation, citizens will have a choice between the five-year and ten-year options. The new passport, which began production on June 1, features 94 enhanced security measures designed to prevent forgery.

These include advanced biometric data, a polycarbonate data page, laser engraving, and a unique cover design with the national flower, the hibiscus. Zakaria assured the public that existing passports remain valid until their expiry date. Malaysia's passport currently ranks third globally on the Passport Index, offering visa-free access to 174 countries. This move aligns with the government's efforts to improve convenience for travelers while maintaining high security standards.

The new fees for damaged or lost passports vary depending on the validity period. For a five-year passport, replacement costs are set at RM200 for damage and RM400 for loss. For a ten-year passport, the replacement fee is RM350 for damage and RM700 for loss. The amendment also redefines student passports from studying abroad to studying for a degree program abroad, refining eligibility criteria.

The government encourages citizens to apply for the new passport only when their current one expires, as early replacement is unnecessary. This policy update is expected to benefit millions of Malaysians who travel frequently, reducing the hassle of renewing passports every five years and offering cost savings over the long term. The Immigration Department has assured that sufficient stock of the new passports is available, and the transition will be smooth upon implementation





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