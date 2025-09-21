Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Improve Education Quality

The Malaysian Ministry of Education (KPM) is implementing various measures to enhance the quality of education, as highlighted in the Ipsos Malaysian Education Monitor 2025 report. These include the enactment of new legislation, infrastructure upgrades, and a focus on digital literacy and mental health.

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia n Ministry of Education ( KPM ) is taking significant steps to enhance the quality of the nation's education system, as highlighted in the Ipsos Malaysia n Education Monitor 2025 report. The KPM announced in a statement that one of the key initiatives involves finalizing the Education Act (Amendment) 2025, which aims to make secondary education compulsory.

This bill, among other objectives, seeks to address dropout rates and improve equitable access to education for all students. The ongoing education reforms will be further strengthened through the implementation of the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), focusing on inclusive and sustainable education. The Ipsos Malaysian Education Monitor 2025 report revealed that Malaysia ranks ninth out of 30 participating countries. The report indicates that 44 percent of respondents are satisfied with the quality of education in the country, 29 percent are unsure, while the remaining 25 percent are dissatisfied. Key areas addressed in the Ipsos report include equitable access to education for all students, the safe use of technology, and mental health. The KPM also stated that it is working to improve access to quality education through the construction of new schools and upgrading the infrastructure of educational institutions. RMK13 also focuses on preschool education, proficiency in Malay and English, and the strengthening of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. This includes Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and digital literacy, including artificial intelligence (AI) technology. \The Ministry emphasizes the importance of the safe use of technology and mental health. The Digital Education Policy (DPD) places a strong emphasis on the comprehensive, creative, innovative, safe, responsible, and ethical use of digital technology. To address mental health issues, early screening for mental well-being and intervention programs are implemented in all educational institutions nationwide. The government recognizes the crucial role of these programs in fostering a supportive and healthy learning environment. This approach aligns with the broader national agenda of promoting holistic development among students, ensuring they are not only academically prepared but also emotionally resilient. The efforts encompass a multi-faceted approach, involving teacher training, curriculum development, and the integration of technology to create engaging and effective learning experiences.\The commitment to educational improvement is further demonstrated through strategic investments in infrastructure and the development of human capital. The construction of new schools and the refurbishment of existing facilities are aimed at providing conducive learning environments. The focus on STEM fields and TVET reflects the government's vision for a future-ready workforce, capable of contributing to economic growth and technological advancements. Furthermore, the emphasis on digital literacy and AI reflects the government's plan to equip students with the essential skills needed to navigate the evolving digital landscape. The KPM is also continuously evaluating and adapting its strategies based on feedback from stakeholders and the findings of research reports such as the Ipsos Malaysian Education Monitor 2025. This cyclical approach ensures that the education system remains responsive to the needs of students, teachers, and the wider society. The goal is to build a robust and forward-thinking education system that equips the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and values required to thrive in a rapidly changing world, reinforcing the importance of a well-rounded education that caters to the diverse needs of the student population





