Malaysia Intensifies Cloud Seeding Efforts to Boost Water Supply

The Malaysian government is intensifying cloud seeding operations in several states, particularly in Melaka and Johor, following successful implementations in other regions. These efforts aim to increase rainfall, improve dam water levels, and reduce reliance on external water sources. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the collaborative nature of the operations, involving various government agencies, and expressed optimism about the long-term impact on water supply stability.

The Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced plans to intensify cloud seeding efforts in the southern part of Peninsular Malaysia, specifically in Melaka , following initial attempts that yielded less than optimal results. He attributed the minimal impact of the initial cloud seeding operation in Melaka to wind movement, which caused the targeted clouds to shift away from the desired areas.

The announcement was made after attending the Melaka Sayang Rakyat Aidilfitri Open House for the Duyong state constituency at Stadium Tun Fatimah, Bukit Serindit. A second and third attempt will be carried out to improve the water supply in Melaka and the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh confirmed the follow-up operations. Dr Ahmad Zahid highlighted the importance of these efforts, emphasizing the need to reduce Melaka's reliance on external water sources like Sungai Gersik in Muar, Johor, while bolstering the local water supply. He noted the collaborative nature of the operation, involving agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM), the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), and other relevant implementing bodies. The primary goal is to increase rainfall in the region and subsequently improve the water levels in the dams, ensuring a more sustainable water supply for the local population. The government recognizes the significance of ensuring adequate water resources for its citizens and is taking proactive steps to address any potential shortages through the implementation of cloud seeding technology.\Simultaneously, the Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged that cloud seeding operations were also underway in Johor, which was initiated after the successful operations in several other states including Perlis, Kedah, and northern Perak. He shared that the cloud seeding operations in the aforementioned states have been successful in increasing rainfall. Specifically, these operations witnessed a rainfall increase of between 3.5 millimeters and 10 millimeters within the targeted areas, subsequently resulting in higher water levels at the dams. Ahmad Zahid expressed optimism about the situation, noting that the issues are temporary and will be resolved by the middle of May. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing the ongoing cloud seeding initiatives to guarantee consistent and reliable water resources. The government believes that cloud seeding is a viable and important approach for managing the country’s water reserves, especially during dry periods when water shortages may affect the local communities. The government will continue to allocate the necessary resources to ensure that the program runs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, the authorities are diligently monitoring the results of these operations to optimize their strategies and ensure that the maximum possible benefits are reaped.\In addition to the cloud seeding efforts, Dr Ahmad Zahid also addressed the importance of collaboration between various governmental and non-governmental entities to achieve the desired outcomes of improving water supply. The Deputy Prime Minister explained that the government is continuously monitoring the weather patterns and adjusting the cloud seeding efforts accordingly, as meteorological factors are integral to the success of this program. The authorities are actively studying the techniques and technologies, refining their approaches based on the latest available data. The proactive measures being undertaken are consistent with the government's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its citizens and ensuring sustainable resource management. The cloud seeding operations underscore the government's dedication to employing innovative solutions to address the challenges of climate change and fluctuating weather conditions. The government is also planning to increase public awareness about the cloud seeding program, informing the people about its objectives and processes. The program is an important element of the comprehensive strategy for water resource management, providing an important supplement to existing water supply infrastructure. The success of the cloud seeding program serves as a testament to the dedication of the authorities to safeguard the essential resources that the population needs to continue living their everyday lives





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