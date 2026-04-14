Malaysia Increases Biodiesel Blend to Strengthen Diesel Supply and Promote Renewable Energy Transition

The Malaysian government is upgrading its biodiesel blend to B15, beginning with B12, to secure the country’s diesel supply and promote a transition to renewable energy sources, reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

The Malaysia n government has decided to elevate its biodiesel blend rate from B10 to B15, starting with B12. This strategic move is intended to fortify the nation's diesel supply , especially in light of the ongoing instability in West Asia. Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir emphasized the necessity of accelerating economic restructuring by transitioning to renewable energy sources, thereby reducing the country's reliance on imported fossil fuels and external markets. He highlighted that the initial upgrade to B12 is feasible due to the existing biodiesel blending infrastructure, thus eliminating the need for additional financial investments. This approach aligns with the government's strategy to not only stabilize supply and prices but also cultivate long-term resilience, given the expectation that recovery from the current crisis could extend up to 18 months. The minister underlined that current data supports the feasibility of this transition, citing that Malaysia 's biodiesel production in 2023 reached 975,207 metric tonnes, with a production capacity of 2.36 million metric tonnes. This clearly indicates that the essential industrial base, supply chain, and blending capacity are already established, and they only need a structured approach to enhance their benefits for the country.

Minister Akmal Nasrullah also mentioned that the government's commitment is demonstrated through a working visit to Syarikat PS Pipeline Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between Petronas Dagangan Bhd and Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd, at the Klang Valley Distribution Terminal (KVDT). This visit aimed to directly assess the readiness of the infrastructure, management, and blending facilities. The National Economic Action Council (MTEN) has also given its approval in principle, recognizing biodiesel as a viable alternative biofuel source for immediate implementation. The government's preference is for initiatives that can be deployed quickly, have a direct positive impact, and leverage existing domestic capabilities. Biodiesel fits these criteria perfectly as it offers an alternative energy source that can significantly decrease reliance on fossil fuels, whose supply has become increasingly uncertain. He further added that the application of biodiesel is a crucial tool in prolonging the country’s diesel supply. This initiative is supported by various mitigation plans, including the B20 and B30 depot upgrades under the 13th Malaysia Plan, and prepares the ground for a B30 mandate targeting the commercial and public sectors.

To ensure a seamless and organized implementation, the government plans to engage with the Oil Industry Technical Committee (OITC). This engagement will focus on coordinating the transition and ensuring that all necessary measures are in place. The Minister emphasized that the government will continue to closely monitor global developments and maintain a strong focus on guaranteeing sufficient energy supply. This is a crucial strategic national priority and is being supported by accelerated reforms to construct a more resilient energy system. The government's proactive measures reflect a commitment to secure the energy future of Malaysia and mitigate the risks associated with volatile global conditions. These efforts are designed to ensure energy security, promote sustainable practices, and support the nation's long-term economic stability and development in the face of ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty. The focus is to proactively manage challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that renewable energy sources offer.





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