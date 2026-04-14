Malaysia Increases Biodiesel Blend to B12 to Secure Diesel Supply

The Malaysian government is increasing the biodiesel blend rate to B12, with plans for B15, to ensure diesel supply amid global energy challenges and accelerate the transition to renewable energy. This strategic move aims to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and build long-term energy resilience, leveraging existing infrastructure and domestic production capabilities. The government will also hold an engagement with the Oil Industry Technical Committee (OITC) to ensure that this implementation proceeds in an orderly manner.

The Malaysia n government has approved an increase in the biodiesel blend rate to B12, with a further move to B15 planned, to maintain the country's diesel supply in light of the ongoing energy crisis. This decision, announced by Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, aims to reduce the nation's reliance on imported fossil fuels and address uncertainties in the global energy market, particularly those stemming from the situation in West Asia. The move to B12, and the eventual implementation of B15, is seen as a crucial step towards accelerating economic restructuring through the transition to renewable energy sources, thereby ensuring more secure domestic energy supplies and building long-term resilience against global shocks. The government aims to stabilize supply and prices while preparing for a recovery process estimated to take up to 18 months, highlighting the strategic importance of this energy policy shift. The government has also stated that they will be holding an engagement with the Oil Industry Technical Committee (OITC) to ensure that this implementation proceeds in an orderly manner.

Minister Akmal Nasrullah emphasized that the current data provides a favorable basis for this initiative. Malaysia's biodiesel production in 2023 reached 975,207 metric tonnes, with a production capacity of 2.36 million metric tonnes, indicating a robust industrial base, established supply chains, and existing blending capabilities. This existing infrastructure allows for the B12 upgrade to be implemented without incurring any additional costs, according to the minister. Furthermore, the decision to elevate the biodiesel blend is founded on the National Economic Action Council (MTEN)'s agreement that biodiesel constitutes a practical alternative biofuel for near-term implementation. The government’s approach will prioritize strategies that can be deployed quickly, create an immediate impact, and are rooted in existing national resources. Biodiesel perfectly fits these criteria, functioning as an alternative energy resource to reduce reliance on the increasingly volatile fossil fuel market.

He underscored the importance of biodiesel, emphasizing its potential to extend the country's diesel reserves and highlighted additional steps to prepare for a B30 mandate for both the commercial and public sectors. The government is also monitoring international developments and expediting reforms to strengthen the country's energy system. Furthermore, a working visit to the Klang Valley Distribution Terminal (KVDT) of Syarikat PS Pipeline Sdn Bhd, a collaboration between Petronas Dagangan Bhd and Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd, showcased the state of existing infrastructure, management, and blending facilities.

The government's commitment to transitioning towards a more sustainable energy future is further demonstrated by its proactive stance on biodiesel. Minister Akmal Nasrullah reiterated the need to foster economic restructuring through a shift to renewable energy, which includes the expansion of biodiesel utilization. This action is not just about addressing the immediate energy supply issues but also about establishing a more robust and self-reliant energy ecosystem. The move also serves to solidify Malaysia's energy security and reduce its vulnerability to fluctuations in the global energy market. The adoption of B12 and the planned B15 blend reflect a strategic move to fortify the diesel supply and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The government is ensuring a smooth rollout by collaborating with industry experts and preparing for the eventual adoption of B30 mandates for commercial and public sectors. The implementation of this plan will contribute to long-term energy resilience, and Malaysia’s readiness to swiftly respond to the energy supply crisis, demonstrating a commitment to building a more sustainable and secure energy future.





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