Malaysia Immigration System Disruption Due to Internal Technical Issue, Not Cyber Attack, Ministry Assures

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that today's three-hour-and-45-minute disruption of the Malaysian Immigration System was caused by an internal technical problem, not a cybersecurity incident. No data leak occurred. Upgrades and strengthening measures are underway.

PUTRAJAYA, May 29 - The Ministry of Home Affairs ( KDN ) has assured that the temporary disruption involving the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs) that affected inspection and processing operations at several entry points in the country today does not involve any cybersecurity incident.

KDN in a statement today said the disruption was caused by an internal technical problem that affected the system's operations for approximately three hours and 45 minutes before immediate restorations were implemented. According to the ministry, the Immigration Department (JIM) together with the relevant technical team acted quickly as soon as the incident was detected and the system was successfully fully restored within 45 minutes after the restoration work began.

KDN emphasised that the disruption did not involve any cybersecurity incident. No data leaks, loss or damage were recorded and all information stored in the system remains safe and secure. The ministry acknowledged that critical systems operating continuously and handling high transaction volumes require constant monitoring and improvements to ensure stability and resilience at an optimal level.

The process of upgrading the MyIMMs system to the new Malaysian National Immigration System (MyNIISe) is being carried out in stages to increase capacity, capability, and quality of service delivery to users, and the disruption to existing operations has been taken into account. In this regard, KDN said JIM is implementing several strengthening measures including increasing storage capacity and system infrastructure, strengthening real-time monitoring mechanisms, improving the disruption recovery plan, and accelerating the MyIMMs upgrade project to enhance the system's resilience and reliability in the future.

KDN also apologised for all inconvenience experienced by users during the disruption period and appreciated their patience and cooperation. The incident highlights the importance of robust infrastructure and proactive upgrades for critical national systems. As Malaysia continues to rely heavily on its immigration system for border control and travel facilitation, ensuring uninterrupted service is paramount. The ministry's assurance of no cybersecurity breach aims to allay public concerns and maintain trust in the system's security.

Moving forward, the phased implementation of MyNIISe is expected to provide a more modern and efficient platform, reducing the likelihood of similar disruptions. The technical team's swift response limited downtime, but the root cause analysis will likely lead to further improvements. KDN's statement underscores the government's commitment to addressing technical vulnerabilities while safeguarding sensitive data. Passengers and stakeholders affected by the delay have been urged to remain patient as these enhancements take effect.

The three-hour-45-minute outage serves as a reminder of the challenges in managing high-traffic government IT systems, but also of the proactive steps being taken to mitigate future risks. With continuous monitoring and upgrades, the ministry aims to ensure that such incidents become increasingly rare, supporting smoother travel and immigration processes for all





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