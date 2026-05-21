Malaysia: High-Risk Adults Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Influenza

Health experts are urging high-risk adults in Malaysia to get vaccinated against influenza as the country prepares for its mid-year influenza season.

Health experts are urging high-risk adults in Malaysia to get vaccinated against influenza, warning that too few are protected despite strong public awareness and positive attitudes towards the flu vaccine.

The call comes ahead of the country’s mid-year influenza season, with medical groups cautioning that older adults and those with chronic diseases remain vulnerable to severe complications from influenza infections. A nationwide survey found that while 74 per cent of adults aged 60 and above were aware of influenza and 76 per cent viewed vaccination positively, only 29 per cent had ever received the vaccine.

Influenza vaccines are available at private clinics and hospitals nationwide for a fee, while selected Health Ministry facilities also offer vaccinations. The public can check vaccine availability at government healthcare facilities or make appointments through the MySejahtera application





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Influenza Vaccination Malaysia High-Risk Adults National Immunisation Day

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