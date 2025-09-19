Malaysia Gears Up for First Ever EV-Only Track Day at Sepang

Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts, prepare for an adrenaline-fueled day at Sepang International Circuit! Malaysia is hosting its first EV-only track day, offering a unique opportunity to experience the thrill of electric performance, connect with the EV community, and gain valuable insights into EV ownership. Don't miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking event!

Get ready for an electrifying experience as Malaysia hosts its first ever EV-only track day at the iconic Sepang International Circuit. This event is designed to bring together electric vehicle owners, enthusiasts, and anyone curious about the potential of EVs in a high-performance setting. The track day offers a unique blend of speed, community engagement, and practical insights into EV ownership, providing a thrilling and informative experience for all participants.

Whether you're a seasoned track enthusiast or a curious newcomer, this event promises an unforgettable day of electric excitement. Take your own EV out on the Sepang track and see what it’s really capable of. This is your opportunity to push your car beyond the limits of public roads in a safe, controlled environment. For those who want to sharpen their skills, optional driver coaching will be available, providing expert guidance and enhancing your track driving capabilities. The event includes a variety of activities tailored to different interests and skill levels. You can experience the exhilaration of pushing your EV to its limits on the world-class Sepang track, enjoy a community parade lap showcasing a diverse range of electric vehicles, or learn more about your EV's health and performance through on-site diagnostics. A staple of track events, the parade lap will bring together EVs of all kinds for a community lap around Sepang. It’s open to all EV owners, giving you the perfect chance to showcase your car, enjoy the track atmosphere, and be part of a memorable group moment. If you’ve ever watched a race at Sepang and wondered what it feels like to be out there, this is your chance. Strap in for a thrill ride in either a passenger ride, or a hotlap experience. This is as close as it gets to a race experience, with every corner, straight, and braking zone amplified by EV performance. You need to bring your own helmet; however, a full-face helmet is not required. Stay informed about your EV’s performance with an on-site diagnostic battery health check provided by Autel. You’ll get a clear snapshot of your car’s battery condition to better understand its long-term reliability. Beyond the high-speed action on the track, the event will feature a variety of offerings designed to enhance the overall EV ownership experience. This includes opportunities to connect with fellow EV owners, share experiences, and learn from experts in the field. You'll have the chance to network and connect with fellow EV owners, fostering a sense of community among electric vehicle enthusiasts. In addition, there will be educational sessions and exhibits showcasing the latest advancements in EV technology, charging solutions, and related services. This event serves as a platform for both learning and building connections within the growing EV community. It's a fantastic opportunity to gain insights into the future of mobility and contribute to the transition towards sustainable transportation. Whether you’re here to push your EV on track, join the parade, or simply experience the thrill of Sepang as a passenger, the is the place to be. Don’t miss your chance to be part of Malaysia’s first EV-only track day. Slots are limited, and early bird packages are only available for the first 20 EVs, so don’t wait too long. Registrations close on the 27th of September. To register, visit the provided Google Form, select the activities you wish to join, and calculate the total amount payable. Payment should then be made via bank transfer to the designated account. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to experience the power, performance, and community spirit of electric vehicles at Sepang International Circuit. Mark your calendars for September 15, 2025, and get ready for a day of electrifying excitement





Soya_Cincau

