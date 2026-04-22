Malaysia Fuels Global Pushback Against China's Rare Earth Dominance; Singapore Assault Case

Lynas Malaysia refinery ramps up rare earth mineral processing as global demand surges and concerns over China's market control grow. Separately, a Singaporean man faces charges after a viral video showed him kicking a woman at Lucky Plaza.

A Singapore an man is facing charges following an incident at Lucky Plaza, captured in a viral video, where he allegedly kicked a woman. Police reports indicate he also physically assaulted her prior to the kicking incident.

Meanwhile, in Gebeng, Malaysia, workers are actively loading tonnes of rare earth minerals into bags, preparing them for shipment to international markets. This activity underscores a growing global effort to reduce reliance on China's dominance in the critical rare earth sector. These minerals, essential components in a wide range of technologies – from smartphones and electric vehicles to fighter jets and wind turbines – are experiencing increased demand, particularly due to the burgeoning artificial intelligence industry.

Australian mining giant Lynas is at the forefront of this shift, expanding its refining operations in Malaysia with the aim of increasing its market share from approximately 10 percent to challenge China’s 90 percent control. Lynas CEO Amanda Lacaze emphasized the need for a serious and disciplined industrial plan to effectively compete with China’s established infrastructure.

The company’s Malaysian facility, operational since 2012, refines pure metals from Western Australian raw materials through a complex separation process, currently handling 11 of the 17 rare earth elements, with plans to include heavier elements used in specialized applications like lasers and medical imaging. The processed materials, primarily neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) – valued at around US$100,000 per bag – are shipped from Port Klang to Japan for conversion into high-performance magnets used in advanced industries.

Smaller quantities of other rare earth oxides are sold in 25-kilogramme tins. The strategic importance of rare earths has been highlighted by the US-China trade war, with Beijing previously leveraging its control over these minerals to influence trade negotiations. The upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to address rare earth supply as a key issue.

However, Lynas COO Pol Le Roux points out that the primary challenge isn’t production capacity, but rather the need to expand downstream processing capabilities – the conversion of raw minerals into finished products – which is currently lagging. Lynas is actively collaborating with magnet manufacturers to bridge this gap, but acknowledges that building magnet manufacturing capabilities will be a long-term undertaking.

The production of rare earths involves the use of heavy chemicals and can generate toxic waste, raising environmental concerns, particularly regarding illegal operations in Southeast Asia. Lynas recently received a 10-year renewal of its operating license from the Malaysian government, contingent on ceasing activities that produce radioactive waste within five years. The company maintains that its refining by-products are non-toxic and contain low levels of naturally occurring radioactive material





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