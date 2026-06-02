Malaysia Faces Shortage of Radiographers

Malaysia is facing a shortage of radiographers, with states like Johor, Kedah, and Sabah registering a ratio of one radiographer to every 10,000 people. The problem is more pronounced in public facilities where patients might have to wait for weeks or even months for non-emergency diagnostic scans.

Malaysia is facing a shortage of radiographers, with states like Johor, Kedah, and Sabah registering a ratio of one radiographer to every 10,000 people. The Malaysia n Society of Radiographers' president, Sawal Marsait, pointed out that the overall ratio in Malaysia was 1:9,449.

Radiographers are mostly concentrated in places like Kuala Lumpur, Johor, and Selangor. The problem is more pronounced in public facilities where patients might have to wait for weeks or even months for non-emergency diagnostic scans due to the limited number of shifts that radiographers could take on. Many hospitals are upgrading to advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) technology, but there is a lack of subspecialised radiographers to operate them at full capacity.

Sawal suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) integration could allow radiographers to focus on complex procedures and patient care. Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Datuk Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo proposed that a dedicated tiered certification pathway be established for personnel trained specifically for low-risk plain X-ray services. This would expand the pool of available personnel for GP clinics without diminishing the full radiographer profession.

A 2023 report on 'The Growing Problem of Radiologist Shortage: Malaysia's Perspective', published in the Korean Radiology Journal, pointed out that many rural clinics and smaller hospitals did not have the facilities to support imaging techniques such as CT scans. The government has been proposed to map all GP clinics with X-ray services and establish a framework to channel simple imaging services to them, decongesting public hospitals and health clinics while making full use of private capacity that is already serving Malaysians every day





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Radiographers Shortage Healthcare Medical Association

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GI Sector posts RM1.2 billion profitKota Kinabalu: The General Insurance Association of Malaysia or Persatuan Insurans Am Malaysia (PIAM) said Malaysia’s general insurance industry posted RM1.2 billion underwriting profit last yea

Read more »

Global smartphone market faces record annual decline as chip crunch worsensVIENTIANE: Rescuers searching for two miners missing in a flooded cave system in Laos said they had discovered a previously unknown entrance that could provide access to the area where the men are believed to be trapped.

Read more »

Maybank faces test to defend margins this year, analysts sayPARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Aryna Sabalenka passed ⁠one of her sternest tests yet in her pursuit of a maiden French Open crown on Monday, overpowering Naomi Osaka 7-5 6-3 in a pulsating duel to power ⁠into the quarter-finals of the claycourt Grand Slam.

Read more »

Malaysian Badminton Duo Faces World No. 4 in Indonesia OpenMalaysian badminton duo Kang Kai Xing-Aaron Tai is set to face world No. 4 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in the Indonesia Open.

Read more »