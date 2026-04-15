Malaysia Faces Sharp Rise in Job Losses in Q1 2026, Manufacturing Sector Hit Hardest

Malaysia saw a significant surge in job losses during the first quarter of 2026, with a 47% increase in retrenchments compared to the previous year. The manufacturing sector and key economic hubs bore the brunt of the job cuts, while overall economic uncertainty and global trade fluctuations played a significant role. Despite the increase, the unemployment rate has remained relatively stable, suggesting some absorption of displaced workers in other sectors.

Malaysia experienced a significant surge in job losses during the first quarter of 2026, with a total of 24,100 workers being retrenched. This represents a substantial 47% increase compared to the same period in the previous year, highlighting growing economic challenges. Analysis of data from the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO), conducted by Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB), reveals a sharp spike in layoffs at the beginning of the year. Retrenchments peaked in January, reaching 10,700, before moderating to 7,500 in February and further adjusting in March. The manufacturing sector bore the brunt of these job cuts, followed by wholesale and retail trade, and logistics-related sectors. HLIB identified manufacturing as the 'weakest link' in the labor market, citing its vulnerability to global trade fluctuations and external demand. The data underscores the impact of broader economic adjustments and uncertainty on the Malaysian workforce.

The geographical distribution of job losses reveals a concentration in Malaysia's key economic hubs. Selangor accounted for the largest share of retrenchments in March, with 29.3% of the total layoffs. Kuala Lumpur followed closely with 25.6%, meaning the Klang Valley, a major economic region, contributed over half of the nationwide retrenchments this year. The impact was even more pronounced in February, where Kuala Lumpur's share of layoffs reached 38%, underscoring the tendency for corporate restructuring to first affect major urban centres with a high concentration of businesses. Outside the Klang Valley, states such as Penang and Johor continue to face heightened risk due to their reliance on export-oriented industries. Penang's dependence on the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector makes it particularly sensitive to global tech slowdowns, while Johor remains exposed to trade fluctuations and spillover effects from Singapore. Despite the spike in retrenchments, the unemployment rate has remained relatively stable, holding at 2.9% for four consecutive months. This suggests that some displaced workers are finding employment in other sectors. HLIB also noted an increase in job vacancies, reaching approximately 107,000 in March, indicating ongoing hiring activity, particularly in services and construction, which offers a contrasting view.

The current wave of retrenchments is a marked contrast to the first quarter of 2025, where Malaysia recorded significantly fewer layoffs. This difference reflects the changing global economic conditions. The previous year was supported by a stronger manufacturing cycle and robust demand in the semiconductor industry, which have since cooled down. HLIB suggests that the current layoffs are indicative of a period of adjustment in the face of increased global uncertainty. Despite some easing in retrenchments since January, the bank has warned that downside risks remain. Export-driven sectors, especially manufacturing, are anticipated to remain vulnerable to external shocks in the coming months. The report paints a picture of a Malaysian economy navigating through a challenging period, marked by shifts in global trade, technological advancements, and geopolitical tensions. This economic climate is pushing companies to make tough decisions, which in turn is impacting employees. Several individuals are facing hardships with difficult choices. This includes an individual who was retrenched after eight years of commuting to Singapore for work and a recent student who succeeded in their SPM examinations after several years of preparation





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