Malaysia Faces Rising Electricity Costs and Supply Challenges Amid Global Pressures

Malaysia’s electricity supply is under strain due to rising coal prices, record demand, and upcoming maintenance shutdowns. The government has outlined a phased response, including exemptions for households and calls for public energy conservation. Meanwhile, food prices remain controlled but face upstream pressures from input costs and logistics.

Malaysia ’s electricity supply remains stable for the time being, but a combination of rising costs, unprecedented demand, and an upcoming maintenance shutdown is poised to create significant challenges in the coming months.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, speaking at the Global Supply Crisis media briefing on 28 April, outlined a government response that is both phased and data-driven, emphasizing close consultation with industry stakeholders. The strategy includes five key priorities, with a focus on managing costs and ensuring stability across critical sectors.

One of the most pressing concerns is the rising cost of electricity, driven largely by the surge in coal prices, which now stand at RM21.28 per million BTU—above the base rate of RM19.14. Coal accounts for 54 percent of Malaysia’s electricity generation, and the minister warned that the impact of these rising costs will become more pronounced in May.

To mitigate the effect on households, the government has exempted 7.5 million domestic users—85 percent of households consuming below 600 kWh—from the Automatic Fuel Adjustment charge. However, the situation is further complicated by scheduled gas maintenance between July and August 2026, which will reduce gas availability to the power sector. While the government has pledged to minimize disruptions, it has not yet disclosed alternative fuel sources or their potential costs.

Beyond electricity, the government is closely monitoring food prices, which have seen modest increases but remain within the controlled threshold of under 10 percent. Chicken prices rose by 3.3 percent to RM9.70 per kilogram, eggs by 7.3 percent to RM3.93 for ten, and fresh coconut milk by 3.6 percent to RM16.41 per kilogram.

However, Minister Akmal Nasrullah cautioned that input cost pressures and logistical challenges are beginning to ripple through the domestic food supply chain. He stressed the need for vigilant monitoring not just at the retail level but also upstream, covering fertilizers, diesel, energy, raw materials, production, transport, and distribution. The minister also urged the public to contribute to energy conservation efforts by adjusting air-conditioning temperatures, turning off unused appliances, and managing electricity use during peak hours.

The government’s ability to navigate these challenges will be critical in maintaining stability amid global economic uncertainties





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Electricity Energy Costs Food Prices Supply Chain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Construction Costs Surge Over 12% in Malaysia Due to Rising Fuel PricesRising fuel prices are driving up the cost of building materials in Malaysia, impacting the construction sector and potentially leading to project delays and job losses. The government is implementing measures to mitigate the effects, including loan restructuring and support for SMEs.

Read more »

Construction Sector Faces Mounting Pressure from Rising Material CostsMalaysia's construction industry is experiencing increased cost pressures due to rising prices of key materials like steel, bricks, bitumen, and fuel. Data indicates an average price increase of around 12.59% for seven essential construction materials since late March 2026, potentially impacting ongoing and future projects.

Read more »

Fuel Price Volatility May Impact Electricity Bills in MalaysiaMalaysia's electricity supply is stable, but rising global fuel prices, particularly coal and gas, could lead to increased electricity generation costs and potentially higher tariffs for consumers. The country's heavy reliance on these fuels makes it vulnerable to market fluctuations. The Energy Commission is monitoring fuel stocks and preparing for potential gas supply reductions due to maintenance.

Read more »

Lee Zii Jia aims for group win as Malaysia faces Japan in Thomas CupMalaysia seeks to top Group B in the Thomas Cup against Japan, with Lee Zii Jia set to face Yudai Okimoto. Despite both teams already qualifying for the quarter-finals, Malaysia aims to restore pride and gain a potential advantage in the draw. The match holds significance as Malaysia has beaten Japan in their last two encounters, including a 3-2 win in 2022 and a 3-1 quarter-final victory in 2023. Leong Jun Hao and Justin Hoh will also play key roles despite recent struggles.

Read more »

Rising Domestic Violence Cases in MalaysiaPolice data indicates an increase in reported domestic violence cases in Malaysia over the last three years, with numbers rising from 5,507 in 2023 to 7,391 in 2025. The Minister highlights underreporting due to fear, financial constraints, and lack of support, emphasizing the need for increased awareness, community involvement, and proactive intervention.

Read more »

Malaysia Faces Economic Recession Risks Amid Global Energy Crisis and Unsustainable Fuel SubsidiesMalaysia’s economy is at risk of recession due to geopolitical tensions disrupting global energy supplies, with fuel subsidies now costing RM7 billion monthly. The IMF warns of further growth declines and rising inflation, forcing Malaysia to reconsider its fiscal priorities to avoid long-term economic damage.

Read more »