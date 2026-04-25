Malaysia Faces Growing NCD Crisis, a Major Economic Threat

Health Minister warns of alarming NCD trends revealed by NHMS, highlighting the significant economic burden and the need for urgent action to address excessive sugar and salt intake.

Malaysia is confronting a rapidly escalating crisis of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), a situation that poses a significant and growing threat to the nation's economic stability.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad issued a stark warning regarding the alarming trends revealed by the most recent National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS). The survey data indicates that over half a million Malaysian adults are currently living with at least four major NCDs concurrently, highlighting the severity and complexity of the health challenge.

This widespread prevalence of multiple chronic conditions places an immense strain on the healthcare system and diminishes the overall health and well-being of the population. The minister emphasized that the current trajectory is unsustainable and demands immediate, comprehensive action to mitigate the escalating risks. The NHMS findings paint a concerning picture of the nation's health status.

Specifically, the survey revealed that approximately one in six adults in Malaysia has been diagnosed with diabetes, a condition often linked to lifestyle factors and dietary choices. Simultaneously, a substantial proportion – roughly one in three adults – are grappling with hypertension, or high blood pressure, another prevalent NCD with serious health implications. These statistics underscore the urgent need for preventative measures and effective management strategies to curb the rise of these chronic illnesses.

Dr Dzulkefly addressed the launch of the 'Mai Kurang Gula, Garam dan Kalori' recipe book, a resource aimed at promoting healthier eating habits among Malaysians, and directly linked dietary patterns to the worsening health landscape. The excessive consumption of sugar and salt, he stated, is a primary driver of the increasing NCD burden.

Data presented by the minister showed that nearly half of all adults – 47% – routinely exceed the recommended daily sugar intake, consuming more than the advised 7.5 teaspoons. This overconsumption is largely attributed to the widespread availability and popularity of sweetened beverages.

Furthermore, an even larger proportion of the adult population – three out of four individuals – consume excessive amounts of salt, averaging 7.3 grams per day. This figure significantly surpasses the World Health Organisation's recommended limit of less than 5 grams daily, indicating a systemic issue with salt intake across the country. Dr Dzulkefly was emphatic in stressing that the NCD crisis extends far beyond individual health concerns, presenting a substantial and escalating threat to the national economy.

He characterized the situation as a 'ticking time bomb,' warning that the economic consequences of inaction will be severe. The financial burden associated with NCDs is already substantial, with direct healthcare costs reaching RM12.4 billion.

However, the minister highlighted that these direct costs represent only a fraction of the true economic impact. Indirect costs, encompassing premature mortality, absenteeism from work, and reduced productivity due to illness, are estimated to be significantly higher, totaling RM51.8 billion. These indirect costs reflect the loss of economic potential and the strain on the workforce caused by the widespread prevalence of chronic diseases.

Dr Dzulkefly underscored that the true burden of NCDs is far more extensive and critical than what is readily apparent in hospitals and clinics, encompassing a broad range of economic and social consequences. Addressing this crisis requires a multi-faceted approach, including public health campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles, policies aimed at reducing sugar and salt consumption, and increased investment in preventative care and chronic disease management programs.

The long-term economic prosperity of Malaysia depends on effectively tackling this growing health challenge and safeguarding the health and well-being of its citizens





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