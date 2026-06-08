Malaysia Faces Global Supply Crisis as Physical Disruption, Not Just Oil Price Issue, Says Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican

Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, chairman of the Crisis Management Task Force of the National Economic Action Council, warns that the global supply and energy crisis is a broad physical disruption affecting multiple sectors and households, not merely an oil price problem. He outlines Malaysia's strengths, government measures, and the need for a coordinated national approach to balance immediate support with fiscal sustainability.

The ongoing global supply and energy crisis should not be viewed solely through the lens of oil price fluctuations, but as a fundamental physical disruption with far-reaching consequences, according to Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican.

As chairman of the Crisis Management Task Force under the National Economic Action Council, he emphasized that the crisis will impact economies in stages, starting with increased fuel and logistics costs and gradually permeating sectors such as petrochemicals, plastics, fertilizers, manufacturing, and construction before ultimately affecting households through broader cost-of-living pressures. He warned that focusing exclusively on fuel prices underestimates the scale of the issue, clarifying that it is not a financial problem solvable by resources alone, but a supply-chain crisis where physical availability is the core challenge.

Malaysia, while relatively stronger due to its established oil and gas ecosystem, domestic refining capacity, and institutions like Petronas, is still vulnerable as an open economy exposed to external shocks. The government has already implemented measures such as targeted fuel subsidies under BUDI MADANI and SKDS, cash assistance programs like STR and SARA, and strategic food supply interventions including Jualan Rahmah MADANI and Agro MADANI.

Additional financing support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has also been introduced to help businesses cope with rising operating costs. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed a commitment to protecting the welfare of the rakyat, especially lower-income groups and MSMEs.

However, Mohd Hassan stressed that managing the crisis requires a whole-of-nation approach, involving coordinated efforts across government, industry, and the public, as no single institution can handle it alone. The government faces a balancing act between short-term support and long-term fiscal sustainability; while subsidies and targeted aid are necessary to cushion inflation and living costs, prolonged expenditure could strain public finances and impact other national priorities like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Malaysia is gradually shifting toward more targeted subsidy mechanisms to improve efficiency and reduce leakages, recognizing that fiscal resilience is integral to national resilience. Despite global geopolitical and economic uncertainty, Malaysia enters this period from a position of strength, bolstered by robust institutions, domestic energy capabilities, experienced leadership, and close government-industry coordination. Past crisis experiences have fortified response capacity, and government priorities remain on ensuring national stability, securing supply lines, protecting vulnerable communities, and keeping critical economic sectors operational





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