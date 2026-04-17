Malaysia Eyes Strategic Petroleum Reserve Amidst Global Supply Worries

Malaysia is investigating the creation of a strategic petroleum reserve as part of its long-term energy security strategy, following supply disruptions exacerbated by the Strait of Hormuz closure. Deputy Economy Minister Shahar Abdullah stated that the reopening of the shipping route will not immediately stabilize oil prices due to damage to Middle Eastern refineries, a situation that has also exposed Malaysia's growing reliance on petroleum imports.

Malaysia is actively exploring the establishment of a strategic petroleum reserve to bolster its long-term energy security , a move prompted by recent global supply disruptions. Deputy Economy Minister Shahar Abdullah revealed that this proposal is a key component of the government's comprehensive assessment of its preparedness for future energy challenges. The discussion around the strategic reserve gained significant traction following the 48-day closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil transport. This prolonged shutdown highlighted vulnerabilities within Malaysia's energy sector, particularly its growing dependence on imported petroleum products.

In an interview with Bernama TV, Minister Abdullah elaborated on the implications of the Strait of Hormuz reopening. He cautioned that the immediate impact on oil prices would not be one of stabilization. The extensive damage sustained by refinery infrastructure in the Middle East necessitates a lengthy recovery period. Abdullah estimated that it could take between four to six months for these damaged facilities to return to full operational capacity, a timeframe that will continue to influence global oil markets. This extended period of recovery means that the market will likely remain volatile, and Malaysia, as a net importer, will continue to feel the effects of this instability.

The minister further emphasized that the disruption served as a stark reminder of structural weaknesses within Malaysia's own energy landscape. The country, once a net exporter of petroleum products, has transitioned to becoming a net importer. This shift is attributed to a confluence of factors: a decline in domestic crude oil production and a concurrent rise in consumption. Current estimates indicate that Malaysia's daily demand stands at approximately 800,000 barrels, while domestic production hovers around 400,000 barrels per day. This substantial supply gap renders the nation more susceptible to external shocks, underscoring the urgent need for robust long-term strategies. These strategies, according to Abdullah, must include the development of strategic reserves and a concerted effort to diversify the nation's energy supply sources, moving away from a singular reliance on specific regions or routes.

The government's commitment to enhancing energy security is not merely reactive; it is a proactive step towards building resilience against unforeseen global events. The concept of a strategic petroleum reserve is designed to act as a buffer, ensuring a consistent supply of fuel even during periods of international turmoil or supply chain interruptions. This reserve would allow Malaysia to maintain essential economic activities and meet its citizens' energy needs without being overly exposed to the price volatility and potential shortages that can arise from geopolitical instability or infrastructure damage in key producing regions. The minister's remarks signal a clear intention to address these vulnerabilities head-on, prioritizing national energy independence and economic stability in the face of an increasingly unpredictable global energy market.





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strategic Petroleum Reserve Energy Security Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Petroleum Imports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran war puts Hibiscus Petroleum in sweet spotApril 15 (Reuters) - The ⁠U.S. government has released all funds allocated for security at ⁠the soccer World Cup, but the ongoing shutdown of the Department ‌of Homeland Security has affected planning and coordination, a department official told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Read more »

US eyes second Iran peace talks in Pakistan as Tehran threatens Red Sea trade shutdownWASHINGTON, April 16 — The United States is discussing a possible second round of peace talks with Iran in Pakistan and is optimistic about reaching a deal, US officials said...

Read more »

Amanah Eyes Putrajaya and Titiwangsa Seats for GE16Amanah plans to contest the Putrajaya and Titiwangsa parliamentary seats in the next general election, currently held by Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional respectively. The party aims to increase its parliamentary representation in the federal territories despite currently holding none.

Read more »

Actress Nabila Huda eyes action roles, ready to train in silat for authentic martial‑arts performanceKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Versatile actress Nabila Huda is ready to challenge herself with silat action roles if given the opportunity and is willing to immerse herself in the...

Read more »

Datuk Dr Azril Mohd Radzi Eyes Return to Arts Industry After Business HiatusAfter over two decades focusing on his business ventures, celebrity and entrepreneur Datuk Dr Azril Mohd Radzi is set to make a comeback to the entertainment industry. He cites the booming digital landscape and the influence of social media as key motivators for his return, expressing readiness to embrace challenges and audience engagement in the online space.

Read more »

Agriculture sector to get RM31.9mil boost for strategic projects, says Johor exco chairmanLONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager ⁠Mikel Arteta said he was hugely grateful to his players for ⁠the boost they had given the club after a gritty ‌1-0 aggregate win over Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday earned them a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Read more »