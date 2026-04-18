Malaysia Explores Russian Oil Negotiations to Secure Domestic Supply

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirms Petronas is considering negotiations with Russia for oil as part of a strategy to guarantee sufficient domestic energy reserves. The move comes amidst global supply chain challenges and a shift in European energy procurement strategies. The government reaffirms its priority of meeting local demand before assisting other nations, highlighting successful diplomatic efforts to ensure the safe passage of Malaysian oil tankers through critical shipping routes.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stated that Petroliam Nasional Berhad ( Petronas ) is exploring all avenues to secure the nation's energy supply, including potential negotiations with Russia for oil. This proactive measure aims to ensure that Malaysia 's energy reserves remain sufficient for domestic consumption, especially in light of current global economic conditions.

Anwar highlighted that many European nations, once participants in sanctions against Moscow, are now actively seeking oil supplies from Russia due to their own pressing economic demands. He expressed confidence in Malaysia's good standing with Russia, enabling Petronas, as part of the national team, to engage in discussions to meet a portion of the country's energy requirements as a friendly nation.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during the official opening of the new terminal at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) in Kota Bharu. He acknowledged the significant impact of ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly those involving Iran, the United States, and Europe, on the global transport sector, leading to fluctuations in oil prices and affecting fertilizer supplies.

Anwar emphasized the government's swift diplomatic efforts, which ensured that Malaysian oil tankers were among the first to safely navigate critical routes like the Strait of Hormuz. This timely intervention successfully averted major disruptions to the national energy supply chain.

Anwar further detailed a recent success where a Petronas oil tanker safely arrived at the Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor. This delivery is vital, as the complex is the sole facility for the nation's oil refining processes. He attributed this successful transit to early engagement by the government with Iranian leadership, securing passage even as international negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz remain in a stalemate.

The global crisis has also spurred international interest in Malaysia's cooperation, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently visiting to discuss supplies of petrol, diesel, and fertilizer.

Despite these international engagements, Prime Minister Anwar reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing the needs of the Malaysian people and the domestic market above any considerations for assisting other nations. He stressed that only after meeting domestic requirements and if a surplus exists, will Malaysia consider aiding friendly countries, firmly placing the welfare of its own citizens as the paramount concern.





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