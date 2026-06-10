Malaysia Explores New Crude Oil Sources to Boost Energy Security

Malaysia is diversifying its crude oil supply sources from regions like Africa, the US, and Russia to strengthen energy security, with Petronas assessing processing capabilities and the government promising transparent updates by July's end.

Malaysia is exploring new sources of crude oil supply to strengthen the nation's energy security . The Minister of Economy , Akmal Nasrullah Mohd. Nasir, stated that the process of identifying new sources is indeed underway, but it must consider the availability of local facilities to process the acquired supplies.

He explained that the government currently guarantees the country's oil supply until the end of July and will continue to provide updates as supply negotiations are finalized.

"As the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has indicated, the process of looking for new sources is happening, and among the regions we are considering for crude oil include Africa, Russia, Turkey, South America, the United States, and Singapore for refined oil," he said after inaugurating the NCER Technology and Innovation Centre (NTIC) in Bayan Lepas today. Akmal Nasrullah noted that Petronas will assess the suitability of the acquired supplies against existing infrastructure capabilities to ensure smooth reception and processing.

He clarified that the announcement of a supply guarantee until July does not mean the country is facing a supply crisis; rather, it is a step to ensure transparent information sharing based on finalized supply agreements.

"It is not that we are in a difficult situation until July; we will give assurance once the supplies are confirmed. This is because oil prices are currently volatile and we do not want to be tied to overly long-term agreements," he added.

The minister said that supplier companies, including Petronas, will continue to update the supply status after each negotiation and agreement is sealed, and the government is expected to obtain new developments on the oil supply guarantee for the next period by the end of this month





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Malaysia Crude Oil Energy Security Akmal Nasrullah Petronas Supply Diversification Oil Imports NCER NTIC Bayan Lepas

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