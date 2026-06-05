Malaysia Expands MICE Outreach in Central Asia with Seminars in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau and Tourism Malaysia conduct inaugural business events seminars in Almaty and Tashkent to promote the country as a leading MICE destination, targeting growing visitor arrivals from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026.

The Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) and Tourism Malaysia have intensified their outreach across Central Asia , successfully concluding their first targeted business events seminars in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan .

These landmark events, held in Almaty on June 2 and Tashkent on June 4, were specifically designed to position Malaysia as a premier destination for business tourism and to engage key players within the region's Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. The seminars attracted a diverse audience, including regional tour operators, corporate travel managers, and industry stakeholders, providing a comprehensive platform to showcase Malaysia's integrated offerings for corporate travel and international events.

This strategic initiative, supported by Tourism Malaysia's Almaty office and the Malaysian Embassy in Uzbekistan, underscores a concerted effort to cultivate deeper ties with emerging source markets and to capitalize on improving air connectivity between Central Asia and Malaysia. The effort aligns directly with the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, which aims to broaden the country's tourist footprint and strengthen economic and cultural linkages across the region.

Tourism Malaysia's Almaty Office Director, Nor Shazly Azmi, characterized the seminars as a pivotal milestone in reinforcing bilateral tourism and business relations. He highlighted that both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are demonstrating impressive growth as emerging markets for Malaysian tourism, a trend significantly bolstered by the expansion of direct flight routes. These enhanced connections are making Malaysia an increasingly accessible and attractive option for both leisure and business travelers from Central Asia.

Complementing this, Edward Lim Chee Chong, Senior Manager of Business Development at MyCEB, elaborated on Malaysia's competitive advantages, pointing to its world-class infrastructure, strategic connectivity, and unwavering governmental support as key factors that make it an ideal host for business events of any magnitude. He emphasized the substantial potential for collaboration with Central Asia's burgeoning business events sector, noting that Malaysia offers a complete and highly efficient MICE ecosystem.

During the Almaty seminar, Tourism Malaysia Marketing Officer Kamilla Chaldanbayeva delivered a detailed presentation tailored to the Kazakhstani market. She explored Malaysia's diverse travel portfolio, encompassing luxury, family, leisure, and business segments. Attendees received an in-depth introduction to Malaysia's specialized services for conferences, corporate meetings, and incentive travel programs. A particular focus was placed on the rising concept of 'bleisure' travel-the seamless integration of business and leisure-which allows attendees to extend their business trips into enriching personal vacations.

The statistics presented further illustrated the strengthening bond: in 2025, Malaysia welcomed over 43,000 visitors from Kazakhstan, establishing it as the largest source market in Central Asia, along with more than 20,000 visitors from Uzbekistan. These figures reflect a growing fascination with Malaysia as a destination and signify deepening people-to-people connections, setting a robust foundation for sustained collaborative growth in the years leading up to and beyond the Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative





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Malaysia Tourism Myceb MICE Industry Central Asia Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Business Events Visit Malaysia 2026 Almaty Tashkent

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