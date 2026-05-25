Malaysia Expands Flu Vaccination Eligibility to All Older Adults

The National Influenza Immunisation Programme in Malaysia has expanded the eligibility criteria for free flu vaccination to all Malaysians aged 60 and above, regardless of health status. Senior citizens can now check which government health clinics near them offer the vaccines and book an appointment via the MySejahtera app.

The National Influenza Immunisation Programme has expanded the eligibility criteria for free flu vaccination to include all Malaysia ns aged 60 and above, and those aged 50 to 59 with at least one chronic condition.

Senior citizens can check which government health clinics near them offer the vaccines and book an appointment via the MySejahtera app. The expansion of the programme was made possible beginning late April 2026, when the eligibility criteria was limited to those aged 60 and above with at least one chronic condition.

Prof Dr Tan Maw Pin, immediate past president of the Malaysian Society of Geriatric Medicine, notes that ageing naturally weakens the immune system, making infections like influenza harder to recover from, and increasing the risk of hospitalisation. A study at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre found that nearly one in three individuals aged 65 and above experienced serious outcomes like hospitalisation, intensive care admission or death within a year, owing to influenza-related illnesses or complications.

Prof Tan emphasizes the importance of annual influenza vaccination in helping to maintain strength, independence and overall well-being. However, the programme is especially important in Malaysia where influenza circulates throughout the year, making vaccination crucial for year-long protection, as pointed out by Prof Dr Zamberi Sekawi, president of the Malaysian Society of Infectious Diseases and Chemotherapy





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Flu Vaccination Malaysia Public Health Older Adults National Influenza Immunisation Programme

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