Malaysia Enforces New Child Safety and Risk Mitigation Rules for Social Media Under Online Safety Act 2025

The Communications and Multimedia Commission has activated the Child Protection Code and Risk Mitigation Code, requiring age verification for users 16 and older and demanding stronger content moderation and platform accountability across licensed social media services.

The Malaysia n Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has officially rolled out the enforcement of two new regulatory frameworks - the Child Protection Code (CPC) and the Risk Mitigation Code (RMC) - as part of the Online Safety Act 2025.

These measures mark a decisive effort by the government to reinforce the safety of children navigating social media platforms in Malaysia. Under the CPC, every licensed social media service provider must embed "child safety by design" into their systems, meaning that age‑appropriate safeguards are built into the core of each platform rather than being added as an after‑thought. One of the central requirements is the implementation of a rigorous age‑verification process.

All new accounts must verify that the user is at least 16 years old before registration can be completed, and the verification must be cross‑checked against official government‑issued identification or comparable records recognised by Malaysian authorities. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube are specifically named as falling under the licensing regime, and they will be required to block anyone under the age threshold from creating new accounts or accessing features that are not suitable for minors.

For existing users, MCMC has set out a phased timetable that stretches up to six months for social media operators to complete the verification of current accounts. During this period, platforms must identify users who are below 16 and notify them of the impending changes. Those identified as under‑age will then be given a one‑month window to export or delete any personal data they have stored on the service, including photographs, videos and other media.

After this grace period, the platforms are authorised to impose restrictions, suspend accounts, or take any other necessary action to enforce compliance. MCMC has warned that any failure to meet these statutory obligations will trigger regulatory and enforcement proceedings, underscoring the seriousness with which the commission views the protection of children online. The Risk Mitigation Code runs alongside the CPC, demanding that service providers undertake proactive risk assessments, strengthen content moderation, and provide robust user‑safety controls.

The RMC also calls for heightened platform accountability, requiring operators to document and report on their mitigation strategies and to cooperate with MCMC and other stakeholders in addressing emerging threats. MCMC has pledged to maintain an open dialogue with industry participants, civil society groups and the broader community to ensure that the online environment becomes safer and more responsible for all users.

The commission's dual‑code approach reflects a comprehensive strategy: while the CPC focuses on keeping under‑age individuals out of potentially harmful digital spaces, the RMC aims to reduce the overall risk landscape for every user by promoting transparent, accountable, and secure platform practices





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