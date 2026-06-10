Malaysia Emerging as Regional Semiconductor Hub, Says PM Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysia is positioning itself to move beyond traditional growth sectors by embracing digitalisation, AI, and other emerging technologies, while strengthening its role as a regional semiconductor hub. The country is also focusing on developing capabilities in quantum technologies, with energy transition expected to be another key driver of Malaysia's next phase of growth.

Orang Asli representatives are seeking action after a viral video emerged claiming that a Tok Batin who helped search for Jaslinda confined the hiker and planned to marry her.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's fuel subsidy jumped from RM700m in January to RM5b in March before peaking in April, according to the finance minister. The country is also emerging as a regional semiconductor hub, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stating that Japanese government and industry support is critical in helping Malaysia build its capabilities in advanced technologies, particularly semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

Malaysia is positioning itself to move beyond traditional growth sectors by embracing digitalisation, AI, and other emerging technologies, while strengthening its role as a regional semiconductor hub. The country is also focusing on developing capabilities in quantum technologies, with Anwar noting that Malaysia is learning from international partners that are further ahead in the field.

Beyond technology, energy transition is expected to be another key driver of Malaysia's next phase of growth, supported by the country's existing strengths in the energy sector. Anwar also highlighted the importance of political stability, strong institutions, and a clear policy direction in supporting the country's long-term development agenda. He emphasized the need for reforms to take place gradually, to fortify and strengthen institutions, and to ensure clarity of policies





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Malaysia Semiconductor Hub Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Japanese Government Support Digitalisation Artificial Intelligence Quantum Computing Energy Transition

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