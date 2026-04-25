Malaysia Edges Past Turkey in Thrilling Thomas/Uber Cup Opener

A young Malaysian pair, Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan, secured a vital 3-2 victory over Turkey in the opening match of the 2026 Thomas/Uber Cup Championships, keeping Malaysia's hopes alive in Group B.

The Malaysia n team narrowly avoided an upset and relied on the performance of their young pair, Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan , to secure a crucial 3-2 victory over Turkey in the opening match of Group B at the 2026 Thomas/ Uber Cup Championships in Horsens, Denmark.

The world No. 143 ranked duo delivered a straight-set win against Yaseman Bektas and Zehra Erdem, concluding the match with scores of 21-18 and 21-19 in 44 minutes. This victory proved to be the deciding factor in a closely contested tie. Earlier in the day, two other Malaysian players contributed to the team's score.

K. Letshanaa, ranked 34th globally, fought hard to claim the first point for Malaysia, overcoming Neslihan Arin, ranked 30th, in a three-set battle: 21-16, 13-21, 21-13, lasting 58 minutes. However, Turkey quickly responded, leveling the score at 1-1 when Ozge Bayrak, ranked 78th, surprisingly defeated Wong Ling Ching, ranked 38th, in another three-set match: 17-21, 21-15, 18-21, which took 1 hour and 7 minutes to complete.

Goh Jin Wei, stepping up as Malaysia’s third singles player, regained the lead for the team, bringing the score to 2-1. Following her win, Jin Wei acknowledged the need for improvement despite her victory, stating her commitment to giving her best performance regardless of her position in the lineup. The match was a testament to her dedication and willingness to shoulder responsibility.

Unfortunately, Malaysia was without the services of star player Pearly Tan due to a back injury, which impacted their doubles performance. The pairing of Ong Xin Yee and M. Thinaah, stepping in as Malaysia’s first doubles team, suffered a narrow defeat against Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci, ranked 25th in the world. The match was a grueling contest lasting 1 hour and 9 minutes, with scores of 22-20, 19-21, and 19-21.

This loss tied the overall score at 2-2, placing immense pressure on the final match featuring Zi Yu and Noraqilah. A loss in this final match would have severely jeopardized Malaysia’s chances of advancing to the knockout stages, especially considering their final group stage opponent was the formidable Japanese team. The victory by Zi Yu and Noraqilah was therefore not just a win, but a lifeline for Malaysia’s campaign in the tournament.

The resilience and determination displayed by the young pair highlight the depth of talent within the Malaysian badminton squad and offer a promising outlook for the future





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Badminton Thomas Cup Uber Cup Malaysia Turkey Low Zi Yu Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan K. Letshanaa Goh Jin Wei

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