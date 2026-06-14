Malaysia: Domestic Trade Ministry Confirms No Reports of UNHCR Card Abuse in Subsidy Schemes; Rohingya Community Clarifications

Deputy Domestic Trade Minister Datuk Dr. Fuziah Salleh stated that the Ministry has received no reports or complaints regarding misuse of government subsidies by UNHCR cardholders, including the Rohingya community. Existing mechanisms requiring MyKad verification for subsidized goods under programs like Budi Madani and eCOSS effectively prevent foreign access. The Minister also clarified that only Malaysian citizens can register businesses and obtain licenses from local authorities; foreigners are restricted from cashier roles but may perform permitted tasks like stock management. The public is encouraged to report any violations to the Immigration Department. Over 13,692 series of the Madani Sales Program have been conducted nationwide since January 1.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has not received any reports or complaints concerning the leakage of government subsidies to holders of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards, including members of the Rohingya community.

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr. Fuziah Salleh explained that the existing mechanism using the national identification card (MyKad) for the purchase of subsidized goods ensures that only Malaysian citizens who qualify can access these facilities. She noted that systems such as the Budi Madani program for diesel subsidies and cooking oil package purchases via the eCOSS platform require MyKad verification, thereby closing loopholes for foreigners.

"The UNHCR card is not an identification card and cannot be used to access government subsidies. Feedback we receive indicates that cooking oil packages are easily obtained by citizens because the current system effectively prevents leakage to unqualified parties," she said during a press conference after officiating the Madani Sales Program (PJRM) alongside the opening of the new Pantai Selamat Mart in Kuantan, Pahang today.

Regarding allegations of Rohingya involvement in retail businesses, Fuziah clarified that only Malaysian citizens are permitted to register companies and obtain business licenses from local authorities as well as permits for controlled goods. She added that foreigners are not allowed to work as front-line cashiers; they may only perform permitted tasks such as managing storage or inventory.

"If there are foreigners running businesses or violating the stipulated employment terms, the public can report to the Immigration Department for further action," she stated. The Deputy Minister also provided an update on the Madani Sales Program (PJRM), noting that since January 1 until June 13, a total of 13,692 series have been implemented nationwide, including 974 series in the state of Pahang. The initiative aims to ensure essential goods remain affordable for low-income households through subsidized sales points





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Malaysia Subsidy Leakage UNHCR Card Mykad Budi Madani Ecoss Rohingya Business Licenses Immigration Fuziah Salleh Domestic Trade Ministry

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