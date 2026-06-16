Malaysia Domestic Tourism Expenditure Reaches New Record in 2025

The 2025 Domestic Tourism Survey released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia shows a 13.6 per cent rise in visitor spending to RM121.3bn, driven by festivals, holidays and increased domestic travel activity.

Malaysia 's domestic tourism sector reached a new milestone in 2025, according to the latest Domestic Tourism Survey released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia . The survey revealed a 13.6 per cent increase in total visitor expenditure, rising to RM121.3 billion from RM106.7 billion in 2024.

This jump reflects both a higher number of domestic visits and increased spending per visitor across the country. A deeper look at the data shows that tourists - those travelling for leisure - contributed the largest share of spending, accounting for 59.5 per cent of the total RM121.3 billion. Other visitors, classified as excursionists, made up the remaining 40.5 per cent, yet their expenditure also grew, at a rate of 12.2 per cent.

Together, these trends demonstrate that Malaysians are not only traveling more frequently but also spending more of their travel budgets on attractions, hospitality and related services. The rise in visitor numbers is itself a significant factor. In 2025, domestic travellers totaled 290.1 million, a growth rate of 11.5 per cent over the previous year's 260.1 million.

Such an increase indicates a stronger inclination for home‑country tourism, which was further reinforced by the country's strategic celebration of culturally rich festivals and holidays. Major celebrations such as Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Deepavali, Christmas and school holidays all contributed to a surge in domestic travel demand. State‑level tourism campaigns, under the Tahun Melawat Negeri framework, specifically encouraged interstate travel, offering promo codes, travel packages and local events to attract budget travellers.

Cultural festivals played a pivotal role as well. Sabah's Kaamatan Festival and Sarawak's Gawai Dayak celebrations drew visitors from across the nation, generating additional tourism spending and boosting the local economies of those states. Large‑scale concerts, exhibitions and sporting tournaments, held throughout the year, also acted as catalysts for travel.

In addition, Malaysia's hosting of several ASEAN meetings and related outreach programmes attracted business and event travel, further elevating the country's tourism profile. Travel patterns, as per the survey, remained heavily land‑oriented. A staggering 97.5 per cent of domestic trips were undertaken via road transport, underscoring the importance of well‑maintained highways, affordable bus services and a vibrant taxi‑cab industry.

Accommodation preferences have also evolved; 56.2 per cent of visitors chose to stay with relatives or friends, evidence that personal networks offer a budget‑friendly option. Nevertheless, the share of paid accommodation rose to 43.8 per cent, up from 39.6 per cent a year earlier, and hotels remained the most popular paid lodging choice, making up 23.1 per cent of the market. At the state level, Selangor was the most visited destination, attracting 36.4 million visitors.

Kuala Lumpur and Perak followed closely with 35.1 million and 23.6 million, respectively. These figures underline the importance of strategic marketing and tourism infrastructure investment in top‑tier states to sustain visitor arrival growth. In summary, the 2025 Domestic Tourism Survey confirms that Malaysia's domestic tourism engine remains robust, with rising travel volumes, increased spending and a diversification of services and attractions.

The resulting boost to local economies, job creation and community development emphasises why the sector remains a vital component of the national economic strategy.





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