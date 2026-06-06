Malaysia Diversifies Energy Sources to Strengthen Supply Security, Says Finance Minister II

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan announced the government's commitment to diversifying energy sources, including from South Africa and the US, to ensure sufficient domestic supply. He also highlighted the 'Program Mikro Kredit Turun Padang' aimed at supporting micro-entrepreneurs.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the government is taking a sound risk management approach by diversifying energy supply sources to ensure the country's energy supply is sufficient.

The government, through Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and oil companies, remains committed to seeking new supply sources, including from South Africa and the United States. This ensures the continuity of economic activities is not affected. Some of the supply may come from further away and be slightly more expensive, but the important thing is that the domestic energy supply is sufficient.

For coal, Malaysia continues to depend largely on Indonesia while expanding its supply sources to other countries, including the United States and Australia. This simultaneously reduces dependence on a single source and strengthens overall supply security. He explained that this step is a good risk management measure because if there is any disruption in a supplier country, Malaysia would still have the option to increase supply from other sources.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the 'Program Mikro Kredit Turun Padang' is part of the Madani government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the micro-entrepreneurship ecosystem. The programme provides a platform to engage with micro-entrepreneurs at the community level, understand the challenges they face, and disseminate information about various financing facilities, business assistance, and capacity development programmes provided by the government and related agencies.

The programme is capable of helping them increase their income, expand business operations, and build more sustainable and competitive businesses. The implementing agencies involved in the programme are Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), Agrobank, Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM), Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), TEKUN Nasional, Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), and Majlis Amanah Rakyat. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to supporting micro-entrepreneurs as a key driver of economic growth.

By providing access to financing and business development resources, the programme aims to create a more inclusive economy. The diversification of energy sources and the support for micro-entrepreneurs are two pillars of the government's strategy to ensure long-term economic resilience. Energy security is critical for industrial and household needs, while a thriving micro-entrepreneurial sector contributes to job creation and income generation. The government will continue to monitor global energy markets and adjust policies accordingly to maintain stability.

Similarly, the micro-credit programme will be expanded to reach more entrepreneurs across the country. These efforts demonstrate the Madani government's holistic approach to economic management, balancing immediate needs with long-term sustainability. The combination of energy diversification and micro-entrepreneurship support ensures that Malaysia remains competitive and resilient in the face of global challenges. As the world transitions towards cleaner energy sources, Malaysia is also exploring renewable energy options alongside traditional sources.

The government is committed to ensuring that the energy transition does not compromise supply security or affordability. Meanwhile, the micro-credit programme will continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of entrepreneurs, incorporating digital tools and financial literacy training. The ultimate goal is to build a self-reliant economy that benefits all Malaysians. The Finance Minister's statements underscore the importance of proactive measures in both energy policy and economic empowerment.

By taking a long-term view, Malaysia aims to reduce vulnerabilities and enhance its position in the global economy. The government calls on all stakeholders to collaborate in achieving these objectives, ensuring a prosperous and secure future for the nation





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Energy Diversification Supply Security Malaysia Petronas Micro-Entrepreneurship

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